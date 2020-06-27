Infopro Learning Highlighted Among Training Industry’s 2020 Top Training Outsourcing Companies

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Infopro Learning Press Release

Training outsourcing helps L&D leaders achieve the balance between evolving needs of the corporate learners and the advances in technology. Many organizations are more comfortable utilizing an external expert for conceptualizing as well as managing training processes and activities. The business strategy of Training outsourcing not only streamlines the training processes but is also an effective way of driving the ROI of training.

With more than 20 years of experience within the Training and Learning industry, Infopro Learning has been recognized in Training Industry’s 2020 Top Training Outsourcing Companies. Catering to a varied array of industries and clients, Infopro Learning’s follows a learning outsourcing model which transforms L&D from a cost center to a profit center, by managing the end-to-end execution of the training function. The outsourcing model has been created focusing on the needs of a modern workplace but can be seamlessly customized for effective implementation across global organizations.



Andrea Turner, Senior Vice President of Learning Talent, Infopro Learning celebrates the win, “Training outsourcing is not one but a range of services that we provide for organizations. We work on delivering on our brand promises of providing superior Learning Experiences, Measurable Performance benefits and Operational Excellence to create solutions that support the complete lifecycle of learning from strategy, design, development, delivery, administration support and measurement. We work with companies to prepare detailed business cases for human capital transformations, with ROI estimates and investment realization timelines –which creates a strong case for getting the most out of training initiatives. Being recognized among the top training outsourcing companies of 2020 is an honor for us and we take immense inspiration from the win to continue our zeal to create learning solutions that make the most business sense.”



Infopro Learning, a leading provider in corporate training and human capital transformation, helps organizations create an exceptional employee and customer experience through custom training solutions. For more than 25 years, the company has designed and implemented engaging learning experiences that attract, develop and retain talent across the entire employee lifecycle. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning’s technology platforms and governance models support organizations to improve business performance, at a reduced cost.



Nolan Hout

+1-801-899-5845



www.infoprolearning.com



