US-Based Texting Service Expands Social Positivity Tool to Canada

St. Louis, MO, June 27, 2020 --



Take2Minutes was created as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to provide students, young professionals, and adults with the same short, evidence-based positive psychology activities that have been proven to be effective in research studies. All of their services are free and their goal is to secure enough voluntary donations to keep Take2Minutes free for everyone to use.



Instead of a mobile app notification like similar tools available, Take2Minutes uses text (SMS) for their delivery method. After much research, they found that communications via text have a much higher success rate at reaching the intended audience. To start receiving their messages, text “join” to (717) 674-2779 in the United States and (778) 400-0444 in Canada. People can also access these free resources by signing up at www.take2minutes.org.



A few of Take2Minutes’ activities that help people generate a sense of calm, find positivity, and create happiness include:



- Social Positivity – Daily positivity messages at your desired time and frequency.

- Instant Meditation – Free meditations and calming stories that help you shift your focus towards bliss, calm, and positive thoughts.

- Three Good Things – A gratitude exercise that changes your focus from things that go wrong to things that go well.



Take2Minutes also offers My Happy List, Daily Meditations, Gratitude Journal, Grounding Exercise, Sleep Assist, Daily Check-In, Personal Diary Page, and Happiness Self Test.



About Take2Minutes



Take2Minutes' Co-Founder and Lead Developer of Happiness Marc S. Fussell was originally inspired to create Take2Minutes to help his son, who was going through a bit of a hard time. He started by sending him positive text messages each day. Soon, others asked Marc to include them on the messages.



In need of someone with a background in positive psychology, Marc reached out to Take2Minutes' Co-Founder and Lead Promoter of Happiness Matt Zemon, who brought on Dr. Bryan Sexton, a social psychologist who specializes in emotional wellbeing and positive psychology at Duke University.



All three recognized that they didn’t want to profit from the suffering of others. Through discussions and meetings, Take2Minutes was launched as a nonprofit.



Marc S. Fussell

(717) 674-2779



https://www.take2minutes.org/



