ATEN Technology’s UC3022 CAMLIVE™ PRO Wins Future’s Best of Show Award

All in one capture and mixer device wins award presented by Sound & Video contractor.

Irvine, CA, June 27, 2020 --



Future’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. Winners receive an award for display and will be featured in Sound & Video Contractor, the definitive technical resource for integrators, contractors, dealers and consultants. All nominated products are featured in the special Best of Show Awards Program Guide, to be distributed in digital edition form to more than 100,000 readers of Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology, Digital Signage, Installation, Government Video, Pro Sound News and Tech & Learning.



ATEN’s UC3022 CAMLIVE PRO combines mixing, video capturing, encoding, two-channel video source switching from HDMI cameras and a professional-grade audio device all into one compact and portable device taking away the difficulty of heavy and complex equipment. Moreover, with its accompanying Android and iOS apps, users can control their video stream freely and wirelessly while editing it in real time from anywhere.



“The CAMLIVE PRO was introduced as part of ATEN’s growing portfolio of professional-level content creation products. Whether its live streaming events, remote learning, onsite interviewing, house of worship streaming, professional live streaming, or gaming, it always ensures smooth-flowing events and content that truly stands out,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. “We’re excited for it to be recognized as one of the best new products at this years InfoComm Connected show.”



Key features:

· Capture and transition – Mix and capture two non-HDCP 4K live videos at 1080P UVC format on a PC or mobile device via USB with seamless transitions.

· Free ATEN OnAir Lite App for Android or iOS – Control wirelessly, edit in real-time. and arrange multi-elements into the program mix with continuous feature updates.

· Stream anywhere – Set up your camera gear and direct your show from any location; also supports real-time HDMI program video preview and audio mixing.

· Easily identifiable chroma keys – easily change the background to make it look like you are anywhere.

· Switch easily – Supports protected video switching for regular event usage.



“We are proud to be able to celebrate the achievements of product teams in this most unusual year,” said Sound & Video Contractor editor Cynthia Wisehart. “In many cases, these products are the result of years of effort to provide features and innovation that move the industry forward. Normally, these products would have debuted on the show floor. We are happy to be able to acknowledge them in a uniquely 2020 way and help draw attention to the efforts of all the engineers, designers, product managers and executives involved.”



For more information about ATEN’s UC3022 CAMLIVE PRO, product features and technical specifications, visit: https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/usb-&-thunderbolt/content-creation/uc3022/.



About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 640 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.



A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.



For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn.



