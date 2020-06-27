PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Maria Liberati

"The Maria Liberati Show" to be Featured on Audioburst


Philadelphia, PA, June 27, 2020 -- Art of Living, PrimaMedia Inc. announces "The Maria Liberati Show," hosted by Gourmand World Award-winning author/celebrity chef, former PBS TV show host Maria Liberati will be one of Audioburst's featured podcasts of the week (6/22-6/28) on the Audioburst mobile app.

Beyond her up coming episode, Maria’s podcast will not only explore topics from Maria’s blog, but also include celebrity guests sharing food connections. Additional looks into the use and growth of local produce, sustainable food consumption and more will also be touched in future episodes. The podcast is produced by Britton Rozzelle, who produces the award-winning Stereo Confidential and Modern Vinyl podcasts (#42, Apple Podcasts, US Music Commentary All Time) among other programs.

The segments will be found at https://anchor.fm/maria-liberati to be distributed to digital podcast platforms and at www.marialiberati.com.
Maria Liberati's The Basic Art of Italian Cooking(TM)
http://www.marialiberati.com

