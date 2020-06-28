Registration is Now Open for the 21st Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: The agenda has been released for this year’s Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference, taking place in Seville, Spain, this December.

London, United Kingdom, June 28, 2020



With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce the return of the 21st Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference and exhibition, taking place on 1st-2nd December 2020 in Seville, Spain, where key upgrade programmes for the A400M are underway.



For those interested in attending, the biggest early bird discount of £400 is expiring on Tuesday 30th June 2020. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr1



Snapshot of this year’s speaker line-up



Conference Chairman:



· Laurent Donnet, Managing Director, Avidonn Consulting



Expert Military Speakers:



· Brigadier General Olivier Fabre, Commander, Air Mobility Command, French Air Force

· Group Captain Doz James, Deputy Air Mobility Force Commander, Royal Air Force

· Group Captain Phil Arnold, Senior Staff Officer, HQ 38 Group, Royal Air Force

· Colonel Luca Tonello, Joint Coordination Cell Chief, Emergency COVID-19 - Technical board at the Civil Protection Department - Airlift Support, Italian Air Force

· Colonel James Sparrow, Commander, Heavy Airlift Wing Colonel Fernando Raimundo Martinez, Commander, ETAC - European Tactical Airlift Centre

· Colonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander Multinational MRTT Unit, Royal Netherlands Air Force

· Colonel Deanna Franks, Commandant, AATTC, US Air Force

· Lieutenant Colonel Jakob Valstad, Chief, Operations, MCCE

· Mr James Olden, Chief of Current Operations for Aviation Energy Policy, US Air Force

· Mr Philippe Martou, Chief Preparedness - OSEP, World Food Programme



Expert Industry Speakers:



· Mr Alejandro Martí Donati, CEO, Mitiga

· Mr Peter Owitz, Vice President Military Programs, Products & Sales, TLD

· Senior representative, TBC, Leonardo



The newly released event brochure is now available on the website at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr1



Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling

1st-2nd December 2020

Seville, Spain



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

