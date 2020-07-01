Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Reach Out Together Press Release

Receive press releases from Reach Out Together: By Email RSS Feeds: Reach Out Together Globally: A Canadian Non-Profit’s International Impact

From an event in India to a global virtual summit, Reach Out Together calls on entrepreneurs and community leaders to close gaps in mental health awareness and services.

Toronto, Canada, July 01, 2020 --(



Several representatives from India will take part in a world-spanning panel discussion on mental health awareness and treatment on World Reach Out Together Day. They will offer insight into cultural and medical attitudes toward mental health in India. the state of access to treatment, and what India can teach and learn from the world about the next steps toward improved care and access.



This is not the first time that Reach Out Together has held an event involving Mumbai. Another recent outreach by the organization continues to show its impact.



On Friday December 20, 2019 and Sunday December 22, 2019, Reach Out Together hosted a two-day charity event in Mumbai, a “Party for a Purpose.” That purpose was “to encourage young professionals of Mumbai to come together to network, listen to industry leaders, inspire the crowd and end with dance while raising funds and collecting donations.”



On day one, Reach Out Together partnered with Big Play Events along with more than 10 event management companies, two digital branding firms and the event venue, Escobar, Mumbai, to raise 100,000 Rupees with over 200 attendees.



On day two, Reach Out Together collaborated with a Mumbai-based, Indian-founded non-profit, Team Spreading Smiles, for visits, with gifts, to three children-focused charities: first, to the Access Life Assistance Foundation, a temporary home for children undergoing treatment for cancer to live along with their parents or guardians. Second, to Mother Teresa Anath Ashram, an orphanage for children with special needs. Third, to Father Agnels Ashram, a charity providing education for underprivileged boys from 5th to 10th grade.



Reach Out Together considers the event a success, in part because of 26 new volunteers.



In founder Aanchal’s words, “We were able to inspire young professionals of Mumbai to do volunteer work. Some of them had never visited an orphanage before, but we all left feeling good.”



For Aanchal herself, it was an inspirational return.



“Sometimes it’s not [about] your comfort. It’s about doing what needs to be done for the betterment of a community, especially if you are in a place of privilege. Otherwise, no one will come forward to help those who didn't have the same opportunities,” she said.



Reach Out Together’s collaborators say they’re looking forward to the upcoming event.



“Having worked with R.O.T. in India on their visit to Mumbai in December and [having] seen their dedication and hard work....we are looking forward to this initiative. Addressing Mental health issues is the need of the hour,” says Anushka from Team Spreading Smiles.



Big Play Events, in Mumbai, echoes this excitement. “The R.O.T. 12-hour virtual event couldn’t have come at a better time, providing a platform for people to reach out and voice their concerns,” says founder Mannav Aildasani.



“I can’t wait to see how the event is paced out...[Specifically,] I’m looking forward to the meditation activity, since I’ve been meaning to give that a shot for a while now."



Yashica, an organizer of the Mumbai event from Reach Out Together, said, “The 12 hour-virtual series sounds very promising...I hope that through the series I can learn more about how to spot early signs of depression, and also take home some resources that I would be able to use all year round [and] pass along.”



People interested in attending the event can purchase tickets for the upcoming virtual series by searching “World Reach Out Together Day” on EventBrite. For further information, visit reachouttogether.com, contact info@reachouttogether.com, or reach out on social media to @ROTAmbassador on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.



About Reach Out Together:



Reach Out Together is a registered Canadian not-for-profit organization empowering people to improve their mental health, break stigma, and work toward recovery. Reach Out Together has hosted outreach events across the world, with a vision to make Reach Out Together the largest global network of mental health change-makers. Started in 2017 by Toronto-based entrepreneur and best-selling author Aanchal Vashistha, after the passing of her twin brother Tushar to suicide, Reach Out Together offers educational workshops, interactive programs, and guidance to mental health services. The organization also hosts public events, including its annual “World Reach Out Together Day” on July 12, to mark the date of Tushar Vashistha’s passing in 2016, and to raise awareness of how to recognize symptoms of mental illness and properly intervene to encourage access to treatment. Toronto, Canada, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Canadian non-profit Reach Out Together will be pursuing its vision to be “the largest global network of mental health change makers” with its fourth “World Reach Out Together Day” on July 12, this time as a 12-hour virtual series of speakers and performers.Several representatives from India will take part in a world-spanning panel discussion on mental health awareness and treatment on World Reach Out Together Day. They will offer insight into cultural and medical attitudes toward mental health in India. the state of access to treatment, and what India can teach and learn from the world about the next steps toward improved care and access.This is not the first time that Reach Out Together has held an event involving Mumbai. Another recent outreach by the organization continues to show its impact.On Friday December 20, 2019 and Sunday December 22, 2019, Reach Out Together hosted a two-day charity event in Mumbai, a “Party for a Purpose.” That purpose was “to encourage young professionals of Mumbai to come together to network, listen to industry leaders, inspire the crowd and end with dance while raising funds and collecting donations.”On day one, Reach Out Together partnered with Big Play Events along with more than 10 event management companies, two digital branding firms and the event venue, Escobar, Mumbai, to raise 100,000 Rupees with over 200 attendees.On day two, Reach Out Together collaborated with a Mumbai-based, Indian-founded non-profit, Team Spreading Smiles, for visits, with gifts, to three children-focused charities: first, to the Access Life Assistance Foundation, a temporary home for children undergoing treatment for cancer to live along with their parents or guardians. Second, to Mother Teresa Anath Ashram, an orphanage for children with special needs. Third, to Father Agnels Ashram, a charity providing education for underprivileged boys from 5th to 10th grade.Reach Out Together considers the event a success, in part because of 26 new volunteers.In founder Aanchal’s words, “We were able to inspire young professionals of Mumbai to do volunteer work. Some of them had never visited an orphanage before, but we all left feeling good.”For Aanchal herself, it was an inspirational return.“Sometimes it’s not [about] your comfort. It’s about doing what needs to be done for the betterment of a community, especially if you are in a place of privilege. Otherwise, no one will come forward to help those who didn't have the same opportunities,” she said.Reach Out Together’s collaborators say they’re looking forward to the upcoming event.“Having worked with R.O.T. in India on their visit to Mumbai in December and [having] seen their dedication and hard work....we are looking forward to this initiative. Addressing Mental health issues is the need of the hour,” says Anushka from Team Spreading Smiles.Big Play Events, in Mumbai, echoes this excitement. “The R.O.T. 12-hour virtual event couldn’t have come at a better time, providing a platform for people to reach out and voice their concerns,” says founder Mannav Aildasani.“I can’t wait to see how the event is paced out...[Specifically,] I’m looking forward to the meditation activity, since I’ve been meaning to give that a shot for a while now."Yashica, an organizer of the Mumbai event from Reach Out Together, said, “The 12 hour-virtual series sounds very promising...I hope that through the series I can learn more about how to spot early signs of depression, and also take home some resources that I would be able to use all year round [and] pass along.”People interested in attending the event can purchase tickets for the upcoming virtual series by searching “World Reach Out Together Day” on EventBrite. For further information, visit reachouttogether.com, contact info@reachouttogether.com, or reach out on social media to @ROTAmbassador on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.About Reach Out Together:Reach Out Together is a registered Canadian not-for-profit organization empowering people to improve their mental health, break stigma, and work toward recovery. Reach Out Together has hosted outreach events across the world, with a vision to make Reach Out Together the largest global network of mental health change-makers. Started in 2017 by Toronto-based entrepreneur and best-selling author Aanchal Vashistha, after the passing of her twin brother Tushar to suicide, Reach Out Together offers educational workshops, interactive programs, and guidance to mental health services. The organization also hosts public events, including its annual “World Reach Out Together Day” on July 12, to mark the date of Tushar Vashistha’s passing in 2016, and to raise awareness of how to recognize symptoms of mental illness and properly intervene to encourage access to treatment. Contact Information Reach Out Together

Bradley Northcote

905-542-3644



https://reachouttogether.com/

Founder, Aanchal Vashishtha

Email: aanchvash@gmail.com or aanchal@reachouttogether.com

Social Media: @AanchalVash or @ROTambassador



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Reach Out Together Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend