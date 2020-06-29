Press Releases Techvera Press Release

Receive press releases from Techvera: By Email RSS Feeds: Techvera Acquires Cima Solutions Group’s Managed IT Service Division to Continue Rapid Growth

This partnership combines two technology powerhouses to deliver top tier support to clients.

Denton, TX, June 29, 2020 --(



“We couldn’t be more excited about what the future holds for Techvera. Our culture, team, and even client verticals are extremely well aligned. That is a big deal - it’s clear that by combining forces we’re creating a 1+1=3 type of equation,” says Reese Ormand, CEO of Techvera. “While this is the first acquisition we’ll have under our belt here at Techvera, it certainly won’t be the last.”



“Since launching our managed services business for SMB clients in 2017, our focus has always been providing the absolute best service and products. By combining forces, our service offerings will be better than ever,” says John Alday, CEO at Cima Solutions Group. “I look forward to our teams and clients prospering through the acquisition.”



Reese and John are both University of Texas alums, members of the HTG Evolve peer group, and prominent entrepreneurs with a reputation for quality and integrity at their businesses. With this partnership, they aspire to provide Techvera’s clients with next-level support and solutions that can’t be found from other managed service providers.



Cima Solutions Group will continue to take care of their government, education, and enterprise clients, and Mr. Alday looks forward to being an expert advisor to Techvera during this transition and beyond.



About Techvera: Techvera is the premier name in IT support in North Texas, on a mission to transform technology into the ultimate business asset. Techvera focuses on small business IT management and has evolved into a best-in-class, cloud-centric, security-focused company in their 19-year history. Their emphasis on long-term business growth via strategic technology management has positioned them as a forward-thinking and respected IT provider.



About Cima Solutions Group: Cima Solutions Group is an IT value added provider delivering reliable and efficient IT solutions that create financial value for their clients. Their approach is designed to turn complex and dynamic IT environments into easily managed infrastructure that delivers financial value and enables long-term business growth. They are a nationally recognized minority-owned enterprise with deep consultative skills focused on delivering Managed Services, Hybrid Cloud Technology and Solutions, and Business Continuity Solutions. Denton, TX, June 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Techvera today announced it has acquired the managed IT service division of Lewisville’s Cima Solutions Group, effective July 1, 2020.“We couldn’t be more excited about what the future holds for Techvera. Our culture, team, and even client verticals are extremely well aligned. That is a big deal - it’s clear that by combining forces we’re creating a 1+1=3 type of equation,” says Reese Ormand, CEO of Techvera. “While this is the first acquisition we’ll have under our belt here at Techvera, it certainly won’t be the last.”“Since launching our managed services business for SMB clients in 2017, our focus has always been providing the absolute best service and products. By combining forces, our service offerings will be better than ever,” says John Alday, CEO at Cima Solutions Group. “I look forward to our teams and clients prospering through the acquisition.”Reese and John are both University of Texas alums, members of the HTG Evolve peer group, and prominent entrepreneurs with a reputation for quality and integrity at their businesses. With this partnership, they aspire to provide Techvera’s clients with next-level support and solutions that can’t be found from other managed service providers.Cima Solutions Group will continue to take care of their government, education, and enterprise clients, and Mr. Alday looks forward to being an expert advisor to Techvera during this transition and beyond.About Techvera: Techvera is the premier name in IT support in North Texas, on a mission to transform technology into the ultimate business asset. Techvera focuses on small business IT management and has evolved into a best-in-class, cloud-centric, security-focused company in their 19-year history. Their emphasis on long-term business growth via strategic technology management has positioned them as a forward-thinking and respected IT provider.About Cima Solutions Group: Cima Solutions Group is an IT value added provider delivering reliable and efficient IT solutions that create financial value for their clients. Their approach is designed to turn complex and dynamic IT environments into easily managed infrastructure that delivers financial value and enables long-term business growth. They are a nationally recognized minority-owned enterprise with deep consultative skills focused on delivering Managed Services, Hybrid Cloud Technology and Solutions, and Business Continuity Solutions. Contact Information Techvera

Lauren Morley

940-382-8644



https://techvera.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Techvera