How Crown Limo is Dealing with Coronavirus

Crown Limo Service announces COVID-19 Safety Kit to ensure risk free, comfortable and luxury transportation. “Safe, Reliable & Affordable limo ride for everyone,” says Bill Jordan, Fleet Manager at Crown Limo Service.

- Antivirus wipes before every run of the ride.

- Cleaning the interior (complete area) & exterior (handles & focused areas) with alcohol pads.

- Reading material will be removed.

- No handshakes with customers.

- Removal of mints, water offerings, and limiting of physical materials shared between passengers and drivers.

- Face masks & hand sanitizer will be there for passengers.

- Wish you the best of health and looking forward to serving you.



For more information on COVID-19 Safety Kit, visit https://www.crownlimodc.com



Burke, VA, June 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- How Crown Limo is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure their customers' health.

- Antivirus wipes before every run of the ride.

- Cleaning the interior (complete area) & exterior (handles & focused areas) with alcohol pads.

- Reading material will be removed.

- No handshakes with customers.

- Removal of mints, water offerings, and limiting of physical materials shared between passengers and drivers.

- Face masks & hand sanitizer will be there for passengers.

- Wish you the best of health and looking forward to serving you.

For more information on COVID-19 Safety Kit, visit https://www.crownlimodc.com

About Crown Limo Service: Crown Limo is always eager to serve its community. Providing outstanding limousine service in Washington DC, Virginia and Maryland since 2002. The largest fleet in town including Sedans, SUVs, Stretch limos, Hummer and Escalade limos, Mercedes sprinter vans, mini buses & party buses. Services includes limo for weddings, proms, birthday parties, airport transportation, funerals, night out & wine tours in DMV.

Contact Information
Crown Limo Service

Mike Howard

(202) 843-5100



https://www.crownlimodc.com



