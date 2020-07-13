New Expanded Product Line for Safety Shields & Safety Barriers; Testrite Helps Put America Back to Work Again

Hackensack, NJ, July 13, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- America is taking a slow and measured approach to reopening. While essential businesses have been in operation since the pandemic began, many states are reopening restaurants, coffee shops, hair stylists, bank lobbies, and non-essential businesses that have been closed since the pandemic began. As this happens, businesses are looking for simple, affordable ways to facilitate the reopening process while also being compliant with local and state guidelines.
Safety Shields and Safety Barriers are easy to install, affordable to buy and can be installed in cashier and office work stations, but different applications require different designs and installation options. In response to this growing demand, Testrite Visual has developed an expanded line of safety shields and safety barriers.
“Testrite Visual has been working with national brands on nationwide rollouts and know that one size does not fit all when it comes to hardware. This inspired us to expand our safety barrier product line,” says President, Jeffrey Rubin, “and believe that it is products like this that will help America get back to work, by helping associates and customers feel safe going back into their communities to do business.”
With this expanded product line, Testrite now offers safety barriers and safety shields with even more options, including:
Flexible Systems
Portable Clip On System
Hanging Shields Kit
Fixed position systems
Adjustable Channel System
Free Standing Systems
L-Shaped Systems
Non-marring on safety shields
Clamp on Safety barriers
Testrite Visual offers multiple sizes, heights, and colors, and is always happy to help with custom solutions. Testrite also offers hardware solutions with multiple base and mount options to floors, walls, and desks to avoid damage to existing surfaces during the installation process.
Testrite Visual has a nationwide team of hardware and visual merchandising experts. The Testrite team works with clients around the country to design and rollout safety barriers and other hardware solutions during the COVID-19 response.
Testrite is a fourth-generation family owned and operated, American-based and American-made with 100,000+ square foot of manufacturing facilities in Hackensack, NJ. Testrite engineers value into everything they manufacture offering cost-effective solutions, volume pricing, shorter lead times and “greener” solutions with flexibility for customization.
To learn more about Testrite, the available visual products or the custom solutions process, visit https://www.testrite.com/ and reach out for assistance to find the right product. Contact us via email at display@testrite.com or call (888) 873-2735 (Hours: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM EST).