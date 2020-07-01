The Comprehensive Study for European Internal Communicators in 2020 – SCM (School for Communication and Management)

Berlin, Germany, July 01, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The study, commissioned by SCM (School for Communication and Management), Berlin, Kammann Rossi, Cologne, and Staffbase, Chemnitz, investigates the state of internal communications across Europe and provides an overview of relevant channels, content and formats.
It delves into areas such as:
· How internal comms is organised in European companies
· The main similarities and differences in internal comms across various regions
· The main challenges and objectives of internal comms in 2020
· How the role of internal comms within companies is changing due to digital transformation
The study results are available for free download in English and German language. Additionally, the recording of the webinar presentation is available on demand.
Study results in English: https://internal-communication.net/the-comprehensive-study-for-european-internal-communicators-in-2020/