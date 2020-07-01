The Comprehensive Study for European Internal Communicators in 2020 – SCM (School for Communication and Management)

Press Releases SCM – School for Communication and... Press Release

Digital transformation shapes internal communications in Europe like no other topic – this is reflected in the results of the SCM study "Internal Communications Monitor 2020."

It delves into areas such as:



· How internal comms is organised in European companies

· The main similarities and differences in internal comms across various regions

· The main challenges and objectives of internal comms in 2020

· How the role of internal comms within companies is changing due to digital transformation



The study results are available for free download in English and German language. Additionally, the recording of the webinar presentation is available on demand.



