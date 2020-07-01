PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
SCM – School for Communication and...

Press Release

Receive press releases from SCM – School for Communication and Management: By Email RSS Feeds:

The Comprehensive Study for European Internal Communicators in 2020 – SCM (School for Communication and Management)


Digital transformation shapes internal communications in Europe like no other topic – this is reflected in the results of the SCM study "Internal Communications Monitor 2020."

Berlin, Germany, July 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The study, commissioned by SCM (School for Communication and Management), Berlin, Kammann Rossi, Cologne, and Staffbase, Chemnitz, investigates the state of internal communications across Europe and provides an overview of relevant channels, content and formats.

It delves into areas such as:

· How internal comms is organised in European companies
· The main similarities and differences in internal comms across various regions
· The main challenges and objectives of internal comms in 2020
· How the role of internal comms within companies is changing due to digital transformation

The study results are available for free download in English and German language. Additionally, the recording of the webinar presentation is available on demand.

Study results in English: https://internal-communication.net/the-comprehensive-study-for-european-internal-communicators-in-2020/
Contact Information
SCM – School for Communication and Management
Désirée Böhm
030-47989789
Contact
https://www.internal-communication.net

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SCM – School for Communication and Management
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help