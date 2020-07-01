Dress for Success Tampa Bay and CareerSource Tampa Bay Open Second Boutique for Local Women

Press Releases Dress for Success Tampa Bay Press Release

Tampa, FL, July 01, 2020 --(



Diane Howard, President of the Dress for Success Tampa Bay's Board of Directors, said, “We are excited to have this additional opportunity to serve more women in our community.”



Each client who is referred to the new CareerSource Tampa Bay branch boutique will receive a personal styling session with a highly trained Dress for Success volunteer, leaving with a complete interview outfit. Clients will be suited by appointment only. After she finds a job, the client is encouraged to return to Dress for Success Tampa Bay for additional clothing to serve as the foundation for her professional wardrobe. Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has provided interview attire for more than 25,000 women.



In addition, Dress for Success Tampa Bay also offers career search assistance, job skills training, and other development tools to help women thrive in work and life. In collaboration with CareerSource Tampa Bay, the “Moving Forward” program teaches participants how to conduct a job search using technology and social media, how to express themselves positively and effectively in a job interview, and ultimately how to obtain employment. Training is provided both in person and virtually for this program.



Dress for Success is a worldwide organization with a mission to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.



Kelly Falconer-Miller

813-390-7913



www.dressforsuccess.org/tampabay



