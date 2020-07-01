Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Joseph Suchenski as Warehouse and Distribution Manager for Zamma Corporation

Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Mohrman of Joseph Suchenski as Warehouse and Distribution Manager for Zamma Corporation.

Sarasota, FL, July 01, 2020 --(



With extensive experience in Materials and Distribution Management, including roles at Walmart Distribution and eBay/Radial, Joe most recently held the position of Warehouse and Supply Chain Manager with Premiere Finishing and Coating.



Zamma Corporation was founded in 1970 and began as a producer of pre-finished molding for the home center industry. Over the years, Zamma has grown and evolved into the largest manufacturer of pre-finished floor moldings, including vinyl, laminate and wood moldings, in North America. They pride themselves on unsurpassed quality, technology and quick delivery.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



Joseph McElmeel

877-374-0039



http://www.brookechase.com



