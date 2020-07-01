Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Crimson Interactive Press Release

Receive press releases from Crimson Interactive: By Email RSS Feeds: Enago Joins Hindawi’s Programme to Offer a Wide Range of New Author Services Agreements to Help Authors Make the Most of Their Research

Hindawi authors will get direct access to Enago’s editing and translation services.

New York, NY, July 01, 2020 --(



“Our goal is to make the process of manuscript preparation as easy as possible for all our authors by giving them access to tools that will help them increase the accessibility of their work and ensure their science can be widely disseminated and understood,” said Dr. Sarah Greaves, Chief Publishing Officer at Hindawi. “We also know that improving the English language before papers are submitted can decrease turnaround times during the peer-review process whilst ensuring readers can more easily access papers following publication,” she added.



“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Hindawi and its authors,” said Tony O’Rourke, Vice President, Partnerships at Enago. “Every day we serve thousands of researchers from around the world, helping them to achieve their publication goals and improve their understanding of scholarly publishing. We very much look forward to engaging more closely with Hindawi and its community of authors.”



For more information on the services provided by Enago to Hindawi authors please refer to https://www.enago.com/pub/hindawi



About Enago (www.enago.com)

Enago is a trusted name in author services for the global research community. Founded in 2005, Enago has worked with over 2,000,000 researchers in more than 125 countries improving the communication of their research and helping them to achieve success in research and research communication. Enago Academy, the education arm of Enago, addresses the needs of early-stage researchers by providing training resources via different digital platforms and onsite workshops. In 2017, Enago launched Enago Learn, an innovative e-learning platform designed to improve knowledge of the scholarly publishing process. In 2019, Enago launched AuthorOne, a ground-breaking suite of AI-based tools to support the entire publishing workflow. Enago operates globally with regional teams supporting researchers and institutions locally. Enago has offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Germany, UK, and New York. Enago is a member of COPE. It encourages all principles of ethical publishing and provides a wide range of educational resources and services to support the researcher/author in their scholarly communication goals.



About Hindawi (www.hindawi.com)

Hindawi Limited is one of the world's largest open-access publishers with an expansive portfolio of academic research journals across all areas of science and medicine. Each peer-reviewed journal has been developed in partnership with academic researchers, acting as editors, to fit the targeted communities they serve. Driven by a mission to advance openness in research and placing the researcher at the heart of everything we do, we work with publishers, institutions, and organizations to move towards a more open scholarly ecosystem by investing in the development of open-source publishing infrastructure. For additional information about Hindawi Limited, see hindawi.com. New York, NY, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Enago is delighted to announce that it is part of Hindawi’s program to offer author services to Hindawi authors. The program provides a range of options to provide authors with the ability to take advantage of a wide range of tools and services and to help them make the most of their research throughout the publication process.“Our goal is to make the process of manuscript preparation as easy as possible for all our authors by giving them access to tools that will help them increase the accessibility of their work and ensure their science can be widely disseminated and understood,” said Dr. Sarah Greaves, Chief Publishing Officer at Hindawi. “We also know that improving the English language before papers are submitted can decrease turnaround times during the peer-review process whilst ensuring readers can more easily access papers following publication,” she added.“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Hindawi and its authors,” said Tony O’Rourke, Vice President, Partnerships at Enago. “Every day we serve thousands of researchers from around the world, helping them to achieve their publication goals and improve their understanding of scholarly publishing. We very much look forward to engaging more closely with Hindawi and its community of authors.”For more information on the services provided by Enago to Hindawi authors please refer to https://www.enago.com/pub/hindawiAbout Enago (www.enago.com)Enago is a trusted name in author services for the global research community. Founded in 2005, Enago has worked with over 2,000,000 researchers in more than 125 countries improving the communication of their research and helping them to achieve success in research and research communication. Enago Academy, the education arm of Enago, addresses the needs of early-stage researchers by providing training resources via different digital platforms and onsite workshops. In 2017, Enago launched Enago Learn, an innovative e-learning platform designed to improve knowledge of the scholarly publishing process. In 2019, Enago launched AuthorOne, a ground-breaking suite of AI-based tools to support the entire publishing workflow. Enago operates globally with regional teams supporting researchers and institutions locally. Enago has offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Germany, UK, and New York. Enago is a member of COPE. It encourages all principles of ethical publishing and provides a wide range of educational resources and services to support the researcher/author in their scholarly communication goals.About Hindawi (www.hindawi.com)Hindawi Limited is one of the world's largest open-access publishers with an expansive portfolio of academic research journals across all areas of science and medicine. Each peer-reviewed journal has been developed in partnership with academic researchers, acting as editors, to fit the targeted communities they serve. Driven by a mission to advance openness in research and placing the researcher at the heart of everything we do, we work with publishers, institutions, and organizations to move towards a more open scholarly ecosystem by investing in the development of open-source publishing infrastructure. For additional information about Hindawi Limited, see hindawi.com. Contact Information Enago

Tony O'Rourke

+44 7716 585060



www.crimsoni.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Crimson Interactive Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend