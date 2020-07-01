Last Seven Heritage Green Golf Course Lots are Available from ABD Development

At this time, only seven home sites in the Heritage Green neighborhood are available to purchase on the pristine Providence golf course in Central Florida. These Providence Golf Club Community Phase One lots are the last available upon the 3rd and 7th holes.

Offered by ABD Development Company in the Providence Golf Club Community, these spacious home sites are perfectly located on the championship golf course greenery. The remaining seven lots have great eastern and southern exposure as well. ABD specializes in luxury home customization, giving buyers the deluxe experience of creating their very own dream home.



Some of these lots have water views with a stunning vista of the Floridian landscape and wildlife with lush greens and iridescent lakes. They are located upon the 3rd and 7th holes of the magnificent Providence golf course. Some of these lots are oversized, which gives buyers plenty of space to customize to their liking.



“We are thrilled to see these lots are selling out as we continue to build beautiful homes with Hampton Landing/Phase Two on the way,” says Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development. “We look forward to seeing our valued home buyers to select the perfect lot and make themselves feel at home with us.”



