Dogtown Pizza to Team Up with Crispy Edge

For more information, please visit Dogtown Pizza online at www.dogtownpizza.com. St. Louis, MO, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dogtown Pizza is teaming up with Crispy Edge of Tower Grove South for a new, local collaboration on a frozen pizza potsticker dubbed The Dogtown. As of Tuesday, July 7, this item will be available in-store only, while supplies last.“Our latest collaboration is going to be an epic combo worthy of the local history books that combines our delicious, St. Louis-style pizza with Crispy Edge’s one-of-a-kind potstickers,” said Rick Schaper, co-owner of Dogtown Pizza.The Dogtown is a potsticker dumpling, which is made up of Dogtown Pizza's Italian sausage, pizza sauce, and cheese-blend filling with parmesan and oregano dough. Starting next week, it can be found at multiple St. Louis Schnucks locations, Randall’s Wine & Spirits near McKinley Heights, Local Harvest Grocery and Gustine Market in Tower Grove, and Craft Beer Cellar in South City."One of my favorite endeavors is to collaborate with St. Louis companies,” said Jesse Stuart, director of operations for Crispy Edge. “Working together has always made us as a company stronger and St. Louis as a city stronger. Given the opportunity to partner with a St. Louis staple like Dogtown Pizza has been an absolute honor and I look forward to seeing what St. Louis thinks of what we've put together."Crispy Edge began in 2013 in founder David Dresner’s kitchen and has grown into a retail and wholesale USDA manufacturing facility. Their curated potsticker menu offers exciting new flavors from around the world alongside familiar favorites. For more information, please visit https://crispyedge.com/.About Dogtown PizzaRick and Meredith Schaper launched Dogtown Pizza out of their home kitchen in October 2006. Today, Dogtown Pizza turns out nearly 85,000 pizzas per month, which can be found at grocers large and small, big name chains, and small specialty stores.For more information, please visit Dogtown Pizza online at www.dogtownpizza.com. Contact Information Dogtown Pizza

