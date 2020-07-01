Twenty-One Henderson Franklin Lawyers Honored as 2020 Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

While only 5% of lawyers in the entire State are named to Florida Super Lawyers®, no more than 2.5% are named to the Rising Stars list.





Additionally, stockholder Michael Corso was named as one of the Top 100 lawyers in Florida for his work in the field of professional malpractice defense.



Henderson Franklin's six (6) attorneys who were selected as Rising Stars are:

- Kyle Dudek, Civil Rights

- Jarred Duke, Business Litigation

- Michael Lehnert, Real Estate

- Shannon Puopolo, Business Litigation

- Sara Qureshi, Tax

- Kayla Richmond, Family Law



Henderson Franklin's fifteen (15) attorneys recognized as 2020 Florida Super Lawyers® are:

- Scott Atwood, Employment & Labor

- Matthew Belcastro, Construction Litigation

- Michael Corso, Professional Liability Defense

- Ronald Eisenberg, Estate & Probate

- Thomas Gunderson, Real Estate

- Eric Gurgold, Estate & Probate

- Gregory Herman-Giddens, Estate & Probate

- Russell Schropp, Land Use/Zoning

- Robert Shearman, Employment Litigation Defense

- David Sims, Family Law

- Bruce Stanley Sr., Personal Injury/Medical Malpractice Defense

- Douglas Szabo, Business Litigation

- Donald Thomson, Real Estate

- Beth Vogelsang, Family Law

- Guy Whitesman, Tax



