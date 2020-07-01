40 Women Researchers Receive $40,000 in Grants from Cayman and CABRI

Ann Arbor, MI, July 01, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Each year during Women’s History Month, Cayman provides travel grants to help women researchers attend conferences to benefit from and contribute to the larger scientific community. This year, because the COVID-19 pandemic caused most conferences to cancel or postpone and many academic labs to close, Cayman introduced a new program to help support women in research. This new program has doubled the grant amount to $1,000 for each recipient, designating the funds for use in research instead of travel. A record high of forty women will benefit from Cayman’s Women in Research program this year.
“We planned to award five well-qualified applicants,” said Dr. Kirk Maxey, President and CEO of Cayman. “But the applicant pool was so impressive, we extended the award to forty women who are working to answer essential research questions. Reviewing the value of the contributions these women are making to scientific discovery has made us optimistic for overcoming the many challenges facing human health and disease.”
2020 Women in Research Grant Recipients
Adela Cota-Gomez, PhD, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, USA
Ana-Maria Raicu, Michigan State University, USA
Annelies Cannaert, PhD, Ghent University, Belgium
Antonia Rotolo, MD, PhD, University of Pennsylvania, USA
Aurélie de Rus Jacquet, PhD, Laval University, Canada
Caitlyn Norman, University of Dundee, UK
Carla Madelaire, PhD, Northern Arizona University, USA
Carley Lowe, Northern Arizona University, USA
Carmen De Miguel, PhD, University of Alabama at Birmingham, USA
Chang Jiang, PhD, Moffitt Cancer Center, USA
Christine Arbour, PhD, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA
Diane McConnell, DVM, PhD, University of Missouri-Columbia, USA
Eline Pottie, Ghent University, Belgium
Elizabeth Delorme-Axford, PhD, Oakland University, USA
Friederike Pohlin, PhD, University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna
Georgina Fabro, PhD, National University of Córdoba, Argentina
Harriet Allan, PhD, Queen Mary University of London, UK
Jennifer Speth, PhD, University of Michigan, USA
Jiska van der Reest, PhD, Harvard Medical School, USA
Kara Rood, MD, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, USA
Laila Ziko, PhD, American University in Cairo, Egypt
Laura Torrente Fernandez, PhD, Moffitt Cancer Center, USA
Luiza Oliveira Perucci, PhD, Federal University of Ouro Preto, Brazil
Marcella Sharma, Wayne State University, USA
Margaret Nolan, PhD, Stellenbosch University, South Africa
Maria Fedorova, PhD, Leipzig University, Germany
Marthe Vandeputte, Ghent University, Belgium
Merran Dunford, University of Bath, UK
Nerea Alonso, PhD, University of Edinburgh, UK
Nona Ehyaei, Michigan State University, USA
Paloma Gonzalez Sanchez, PhD, Moffitt Cancer Center, USA
Renata Whitton, PhD, University of São Paulo, Brazil
Samanta Funes, PhD, National University of San Luis, Argentina
Shea Sickles, University of Kentucky, USA
Stefanie U. Wetzels, PhD, University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna, Austria
Stefanny Titon , PhD, University of São Paulo, Brazil
Swati Venkat, PhD, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA
Swetha Gowrishankar, PhD, University of Illinois at Chicago, USA
Tina Sumpter, PhD, University of Pittsburgh, USA
Tinna Traustadóttir, PhD, Northern Arizona University, USA
Cayman worked with the Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) to fund these extra awards. Cayman’s mission of helping make research possible fully aligns with the founding values of CABRI, which awards research grants to academic scientists and undergraduate students to support their pursuit of new therapeutic approaches against diseases of highest unmet need as well as scholarships to college-bound students who have lost a parent to a rare disease. To further support the research of these grant winners, Cayman will provide 20% off their catalog orders for the entirety of 2021. The work of these recipients will be highlighted over the months to come through Cayman’s social media outlets.
About CABRI
Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) is a nonprofit organization which supports research on the rare illnesses and orphan diseases that are often neglected by the corporate pharmaceutical industry and actively pursues new developments that will treat these diseases. To support this endeavor, we offer research grants to specific principal investigators at academic research institutions who have a plan to extend the clinical or pre-clinical development for these diseases as well as undergraduate grants to assist students to obtain experience in laboratories while performing research that aligns with CABRI’s mission. CABRI also provides scholarships to college-bound students who have lost a parent to SNUC (sinonasal undifferentiated carcinoma).
About Cayman Chemical
Cayman Chemical Company helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. We are also highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, we offer a wide range of analytical services using LC-MS/MS, HPLC, GC, and many other techniques. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic.