Introducing the Second Iteration of IPEVO’s Most Popular Document Camera — VZ-R

IPEVO has just released the second iteration of their most popular document camera - VZ-R.

Sunnyvale, CA, July 01, 2020



The VZ-R boasts an 8-megapixel Sony CMOS sensor paired with an Ambarella chip, delivering detailed images with low noise, fast focus, and excellent color reproduction.Thanks to its sturdy but flexible multi-jointed build, the VZ-R is capable of capturing images from various angles and heights whilst taking up minimal space thanks to its small footprint making it ideal for users dealing with limited space. Users may further enhance their experience by taking advantage of IPEVO’s free Visualizer software to access an even wider array of functions such as OCR, split screen, stop motion and video recording.



With the VZ-R, users are also able to live-stream images directly to their TV or projector through an HDMI cable and adjust the image accordingly with the buttons conveniently placed on the body, eliminating the need for computer interaction.



Due to the rapid increase of both distance learning and remote work, the VZ-R strives to serve as the medium to bridge users together. Its compatibility with softwares such as OBS, Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts and Microsoft Teams make it an ideal companion for remote work.



The VZ-R is now available for $229 and can be purchased through either IPEVO’s Online Store or Amazon.



For more information about the VZ-R, visit: https://www.ipevo.com/products/vz-r



