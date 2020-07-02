PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
AppJetty Rolls Launches Magento 2 GeoIP Redirect


Engage customers better by redirecting them to language-specific domains as per their countries with your store geolocalization with Magento 2 GeoIP Redirect.

Santa Ana, CA, July 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- AppJetty, Already popular for a number of Magento and CRM extensions, AppJetty, Biztech’s child company has launched Magento 2 GeoIP Redirect. Exclusively for Magento store owners, this extension has got all the features that can help them engage customers more with geolocalized redirection.

For store owners seeking a solution that can help them offer a localized experience to customers, this extension is a perfect fit.

Magento 2 GeoIP Redirect redirects customers to a specific domain as per their geolocations through the built-in feature GeoIP detection.

As per AppJetty’s CEO, Maulik Shah, “Magento is a very popular platform even today for ecommerce business. While we had several other successful Magento plugins, we felt the need to offer our clients a solution that can help them redirect their customers automatically to language-specific domains for the enhanced geolocalized experience. And here we are with Magento 2 GeoIP Redirect. With GeoIP detection, Magento store owners can choose between forced redirection and pop-up based redirection for customers and enhance their experience. We Hope this extension strikes the right chord with our customers and proves to be a successful solution like our previous extensions out so far.”

“Artificial Intelligence is the new norm. Take Google Maps - it can suggest the best route possible by detecting your current location. Then why not include similar functionality in a store? Yes - this is what Magento 2 GeoIP Redirect does. The only difference here is - it suggests a suitable store view instead of the route through GeoIP detection.While custom redirect pop-ups help engage customers, GeoIP auto-detect helps block certain malicious IPs or restricted countries from your store backend any time. All in all, this extension can be of great help to every Magento 2 store owner who wishes to take customers’ geolocalized experience to the next level,” says Namita Sheth, the Product Manager.

AppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM. Over the last decade, it has made it big in the market of Sugar/Suite CRM and Magento extensions. It also provides customization support for apps or extensions as per the clients’ requirements.

To know more about AppJetty’s Magento 2 GeoIP Redirect and integrate it with your Magento store, you can visit https://www.appjetty.com/magento2-geoip-store-switcher.htm.
Contact Information
AppJetty
Maulik Shah
910-674-7559
Contact
https://www.appjetty.com
C/804, Dev Aurum Commercial
Near Anandnagar Cross Roads
Prahalad Nagar
Ahmedabad - 380015
Gujarat, India
Maulik Shah, CEO

