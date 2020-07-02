Noltic Joins Pledge 1%

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Noltic Press Release

New York, NY, July 02, 2020 --(



Motivated by Salesforce 1-1-1 philanthropic model, Noltic declares their ongoing commitment to giving back to society, inspiring other companies to join Pledge 1%, and bringing meaningful change to the philanthropic efforts within the tech industry. Noltic is entering the impressive network of companies and enterprises, which shape the future today by supporting those in need with the help of Pledge 1%.



Pledge 1% was founded by Salesforce, Atlassian, and Rally, and promptly became a functional model of helping businesses of all sizes. Over 8,500 companies (including companies like Box, Yelp, Docusign, Postmates, Twilio, Okta, and others) in 100 countries have leveraged Pledge 1%’s flexible framework to ignite half a billion dollars in the philanthropic movement.



“Noltic pledges to give 1% of our profit as our initial step towards giving back. We sincerely believe this is one of the best decisions we’ve ever made towards shaping a more decent future together. Every little bit counts, and from now on we are integrating giving into our core company value and transforming our business into the platform of social change,” says Igor Petrovych, Managing Partner and Account Director at Noltic.



“In the nearest future, we are also planning to give 1% of our employee time by launching a local educational project dedicated to software development learning. We are going to establish IT/programming courses for the neediest groups of local kids and bring up the next generation of IT professionals. Among our next steps towards integrating philanthropy into our corporate culture is providing free Salesforce solutions or substantial discounts to non-profit organizations.”



Salesforce pioneered the Pledge 1% model of integrated corporate philanthropy, which has delivered more than $280 million and 3.8 million employee volunteer hours so far to 40,000 nonprofits and educational institutions worldwide. Over the last years, this initiative has constituted a vital part of Salesforce’s business culture and helped them reshape the way businesses perceive corporate philanthropy. The primary goal of the initiative is to motivate businesses to make small commitments to charity, which will produce a profound impact on society in the future.



About Noltic

Noltic is a consulting and development agency that offers a full cycle of Salesforce services - from ideation to a viable solution. Since 2017, we have been designing, building, implementing, and supporting Salesforce solutions for startups, medium businesses, and large enterprises.



About Pledge 1%

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is an effort spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce, and Tides to accelerate their shared vision around integrating philanthropy into businesses around the world. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of equity, product and employee time for their communities because pledging a small portion of future success can have a huge impact on tomorrow. Pledge 1% offers companies turnkey tools and best practices, making it accessible for any company to incorporate philanthropy into their business model. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit www.pledge1percent.org.

Vladyslav Petrovych

+380986775419



noltic.com



