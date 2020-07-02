Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Esper Press Release

Receive press releases from Esper: By Email RSS Feeds: Esper Announces Free Pricing Tier to Support Android IoT Innovation

Android DevOps Startup Commits to Socially Responsible IoT Innovation.

Seattle, WA, July 02, 2020 --(



“Smart, connected Android devices can create a brighter future for everyone,” says Esper CEO and Co-Founder Yadhu Gopalan. “I believe that removing barriers to Android IoT innovation can result in technology for the greater good, like student tablets that equalize education access and remote healthcare monitoring devices that improve quality of life for patients with rare conditions.”



Esper is a Madrona Ventures-backed startup for Android DevOps with rapidly growing global customer adoption among major brands, startups, and nonprofits across industries. The firm’s core product is advanced device and app management tools for single-purpose Android devices of any form factor, including kiosks, mobile point-of-sale (mPoS), and non-traditional IoT hardware. Esper is free for fleets of 100 or fewer devices, and priced very affordably for larger fleets.



“Entrepreneurs all have the opportunity to create a socially responsible business and remove barriers for others with fewer privileges,” says Shiv Sundar, COO and Cofounder of Esper. “Esper’s product connects a secure connection between the cloud and Android IoT devices. My ultimate goal is to have one million devices on Esper’s platform that improve quality-of-life for people worldwide.”



Sundar will be available to answer questions about socially responsible Android mobility during an upcoming open “AMA” session - or, Ask Me Anything - at 11am PST on July 2, 2020 via video conference. Details are available on the Esper website.



Social responsibility is woven into Esper’s cultural fabric, and a value that influences every decision from new partnerships to hiring. In recent months, Esper has formed fundraising and technology support partnerships with non-profit groups in Sundar’s native country of India, including HungerBox and iTeach Schools.



“By providing free or affordable infrastructure for Android IoT innovation, Esper is able to help other organizations dedicate resources to solving challenging problems instead of fleet operating costs,” says Sundar. “I believe removing barriers to innovation is socially responsible business, and ideally, contributes to a more diverse ecosystem of global transformation.”



About Esper:

Founded in 2017 in Bellevue, Washington, Esper is the industry’s first complete toolchain for connected Android devices like kiosks, point-of-sale, digital signage, and purpose-built hardware. Esper’s cloud platform and open developer tools provide the infrastructure for secure connection and real-time data exchange between Android devices and cloud. You can learn more at esper.io or on the company’s LinkedIn page. Seattle, WA, July 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, Esper announced they will provide free access to their Android DevOps tools for innovators and small businesses worldwide. The startup hopes to create a healthier global ecosystem of Android innovation and lasting impact in healthcare, education, and other industries. The open-source Android platform is at the forefront of IoT innovation, and nearly unlimited potential for socially responsible innovation in the future.“Smart, connected Android devices can create a brighter future for everyone,” says Esper CEO and Co-Founder Yadhu Gopalan. “I believe that removing barriers to Android IoT innovation can result in technology for the greater good, like student tablets that equalize education access and remote healthcare monitoring devices that improve quality of life for patients with rare conditions.”Esper is a Madrona Ventures-backed startup for Android DevOps with rapidly growing global customer adoption among major brands, startups, and nonprofits across industries. The firm’s core product is advanced device and app management tools for single-purpose Android devices of any form factor, including kiosks, mobile point-of-sale (mPoS), and non-traditional IoT hardware. Esper is free for fleets of 100 or fewer devices, and priced very affordably for larger fleets.“Entrepreneurs all have the opportunity to create a socially responsible business and remove barriers for others with fewer privileges,” says Shiv Sundar, COO and Cofounder of Esper. “Esper’s product connects a secure connection between the cloud and Android IoT devices. My ultimate goal is to have one million devices on Esper’s platform that improve quality-of-life for people worldwide.”Sundar will be available to answer questions about socially responsible Android mobility during an upcoming open “AMA” session - or, Ask Me Anything - at 11am PST on July 2, 2020 via video conference. Details are available on the Esper website.Social responsibility is woven into Esper’s cultural fabric, and a value that influences every decision from new partnerships to hiring. In recent months, Esper has formed fundraising and technology support partnerships with non-profit groups in Sundar’s native country of India, including HungerBox and iTeach Schools.“By providing free or affordable infrastructure for Android IoT innovation, Esper is able to help other organizations dedicate resources to solving challenging problems instead of fleet operating costs,” says Sundar. “I believe removing barriers to innovation is socially responsible business, and ideally, contributes to a more diverse ecosystem of global transformation.”About Esper:Founded in 2017 in Bellevue, Washington, Esper is the industry’s first complete toolchain for connected Android devices like kiosks, point-of-sale, digital signage, and purpose-built hardware. Esper’s cloud platform and open developer tools provide the infrastructure for secure connection and real-time data exchange between Android devices and cloud. You can learn more at esper.io or on the company’s LinkedIn page. Contact Information Esper

Shiv Sundar

(916) 759-8231



esper.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Esper Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend