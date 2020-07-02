Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Echo Group Press Release

The Echo Group Welcomes Horizons Counseling Center as Its Newest Partner

603.524.8005 Conway, NH, July 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Echo Group, the only provider of visual electronic health record technology for the behavioral health industry, is excited to announce that it has partnered with local behavioral health facility, Horizons Counseling Center, located in Gilford and Laconia, New Hampshire. Echo is providing electronic health record (EHR) technology and billing services for Horizons, allowing Horizons to focus on offering the best care, support, and behavioral health programs to its clients.“Echo Group is excited to partner with Horizons Counseling Center and create more local connections,” said Allan Normandin, Echo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Horizons is well known for providing great services in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, and we are delighted to be able to provide them with our EHR and billing technology. These programs will give them further tools to grow and be a successful agency.”EchoVantage, Echo’s electronic health record, will provide Horizons, with the clinical tools and flexibility they need to address and resolve the clinical and billing challenges they face.“We are thrilled to partner with Echo. Horizons Counseling Center has been in search of a new, affordable EHR that would improve data collection and our ability to extract the data needed effectively,” said Jacqui Abikoff, Executive Director for Horizons. “Echo Group has checked all those boxes for us... And their customer service, their responsiveness, and the flexibility of their product made them the logical choice for us.”With this partnership, Horizons Counseling Center will have all the tools needed to streamline processes and meet clinical and fiscal reporting requirements.For more information about EchoVantage and The Echo Group, visit www.echobh.com.For more information about Horizons Counseling Center, visit http://horizonsnh.org/About EchoThe Echo Group revolutionized electronic health records in the behavioral health industry with EchoVantage, the only EHR featuring a visual continuum of care timeline. EchoVantage is a core, integrated EHR platform with a complete suite of tools designed to conform to your workflow, meet compliance requirements, and increase productivity, enabling you to spend more time putting your clients first. Privately held since 1980, The Echo Group is located in Conway, New Hampshire with an additional office in California. Echo’s more than 80 employees are dedicated to making the best behavioral health technology in the industry.About Horizons Counseling CenterHorizons Counseling Center provides comprehensive and affordable outpatient treatment to individuals and families dealing with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. Located in Gilford and Laconia, New Hampshire Horizons is dedicated to the provision of quality, confidential services without regard to income or ability to pay.Press ContactsSuki Norris, Senior Knowledge Engineer, The Echo Group603.447.8600 / 603.520.5030Jacqui Abikoff, Executive Director, Horizons Counseling Center603.524.8005 Contact Information The Echo Group

