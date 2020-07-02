Press Releases MOTOR Information Systems Press Release

Receive press releases from MOTOR Information Systems: By Email RSS Feeds: MOTOR Magazine Receives Two Azbee Awards

Troy, MI, July 02, 2020 --(



From the June 2019 issue of MOTOR Magazine, Roy Dennis Ripple’s contribution of “How Low Can You Go? Abnormal Brake Pedal Diagnosis,” received a Regional Bronze Azbee Award in the Technical Article category. The Editor’s Report column, written by John Lypen, received a Regional Gold Azbee Award in the Editorial/Editor’s Letter category. The gold Azbee award recognized the Editor’s Reports from the 2019 January and October issues of MOTOR Magazine.



The Azbee Awards are given out annually and are among the most competitive for business publications. They are granted only after undergoing intense scrutiny by top business publication editors, as well as a peer review. MOTOR Magazine has received many Azbees in the past and even has a history of winning multiple awards for different categories within the same year.



About MOTOR Magazine

The most widely read and respected monthly magazine for aftermarket shop owners and technicians, MOTOR Magazine continues to set the standard for automotive aftermarket information. With centuries of collective experience, MOTOR writers provide invaluable technical information on the repair and maintenance of cars and light trucks to 350,000+ owners, managers, supervisors and technicians across the industry. With its award-winning editorial, MOTOR’s readers are provided the information they need to repair the vehicles that show up in their service bays, the guidance on how to run their businesses and reports on the newest tools, equipment and repair techniques as they are introduced. For more information, please visit www.motormagazine.com.



About Hearst

Hearst is a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. To learn more about Hearst, visit Hearst.com. Troy, MI, July 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) has honored MOTOR Magazine with two 2020 Regional Azbee Awards of Excellence. With this year’s awards, MOTOR Magazine is now a recipient of 15 Azbees in the last four years.From the June 2019 issue of MOTOR Magazine, Roy Dennis Ripple’s contribution of “How Low Can You Go? Abnormal Brake Pedal Diagnosis,” received a Regional Bronze Azbee Award in the Technical Article category. The Editor’s Report column, written by John Lypen, received a Regional Gold Azbee Award in the Editorial/Editor’s Letter category. The gold Azbee award recognized the Editor’s Reports from the 2019 January and October issues of MOTOR Magazine.The Azbee Awards are given out annually and are among the most competitive for business publications. They are granted only after undergoing intense scrutiny by top business publication editors, as well as a peer review. MOTOR Magazine has received many Azbees in the past and even has a history of winning multiple awards for different categories within the same year.About MOTOR MagazineThe most widely read and respected monthly magazine for aftermarket shop owners and technicians, MOTOR Magazine continues to set the standard for automotive aftermarket information. With centuries of collective experience, MOTOR writers provide invaluable technical information on the repair and maintenance of cars and light trucks to 350,000+ owners, managers, supervisors and technicians across the industry. With its award-winning editorial, MOTOR’s readers are provided the information they need to repair the vehicles that show up in their service bays, the guidance on how to run their businesses and reports on the newest tools, equipment and repair techniques as they are introduced. For more information, please visit www.motormagazine.com.About HearstHearst is a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. To learn more about Hearst, visit Hearst.com. Contact Information MOTOR Information Systems

John Lypen

(248) 312-2700



https://www.motor.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MOTOR Information Systems