PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
ChildSafeguarding.com

Press Release

Receive press releases from ChildSafeguarding.com: By Email RSS Feeds:

Launching ChildSafeguarding.com


Today they are proud to announce the launch of ChildSafeguarding.com, a new initiative in global child protection training. The 60-90 minute online course, with trackable certification, trains security guards, cleaners, bus drivers, parent volunteers, and others on key Child Protection information, such as expectations of adult behavior, signs of abuse, and how to report concerns.

Singapore, Singapore, July 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ChildSafeguarding.com Launches New Online Child Protection Training Course Accessible to All Adults

Today ChildSafeguarding.com launched a new online child protection course built specifically for support staff at international schools. The 60-90 minute course provides universal baseline child protection training accessible to all adults, regardless of language, geography, or literacy level.

“International schools have unique needs when it comes to child protection training,” said Matt Harris, Ed.D., CEO of ChildSafeguarding.com. “There is often a real educational, linguistic, and cultural gap when it comes to employee training at international schools. We aim to close that gap.”

The ChildSafeguarding.com child protection training course is based on instructional design principles that focus on accessibility, with videos and animations built for engagement. The web-based course will launch in English, with versions in all major languages of Southeast Asia also available (Mandarin Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia, and Bahasa Melayu). Additional languages will follow.

Course content was developed in partnership with child protection expert Chris Gould of 112 Safeguarding, and in consultation with leading international schools, accrediting bodies, and members of law enforcement.

“All NEASC schools are held to a high standard for child protection and safeguarding policies, practices, procedures, and impacts,” said Jeffrey C. Bradley, Director of the Commission on International Education at the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). “We expect everybody in a learning community to take responsibility. We appreciate the important training tool that ChildSafeguarding.com offers to schools, and indeed support all efforts to promote such training and awareness in schools."
Contact Information
ChildSafeguarding.com
Angelica Nierras
+65 6817 1169
Contact
childsafeguarding.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ChildSafeguarding.com
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help