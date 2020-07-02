Launching ChildSafeguarding.com

Today they are proud to announce the launch of ChildSafeguarding.com, a new initiative in global child protection training. The 60-90 minute online course, with trackable certification, trains security guards, cleaners, bus drivers, parent volunteers, and others on key Child Protection information, such as expectations of adult behavior, signs of abuse, and how to report concerns.

Today ChildSafeguarding.com launched a new online child protection course built specifically for support staff at international schools. The 60-90 minute course provides universal baseline child protection training accessible to all adults, regardless of language, geography, or literacy level.



“International schools have unique needs when it comes to child protection training,” said Matt Harris, Ed.D., CEO of ChildSafeguarding.com. “There is often a real educational, linguistic, and cultural gap when it comes to employee training at international schools. We aim to close that gap.”



The ChildSafeguarding.com child protection training course is based on instructional design principles that focus on accessibility, with videos and animations built for engagement. The web-based course will launch in English, with versions in all major languages of Southeast Asia also available (Mandarin Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia, and Bahasa Melayu). Additional languages will follow.



Course content was developed in partnership with child protection expert Chris Gould of 112 Safeguarding, and in consultation with leading international schools, accrediting bodies, and members of law enforcement.



