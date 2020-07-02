Chile Grows Its Electric Bus Fleet, Adding 150 New BYD Units

Press Releases BYD Press Release

The buses will run along Avenida Bernardo O'Higgins, the historic central avenue in the Chilean capital and will be operated by Metbus.



With a total of 455 buses in operation, BYD firmly leads Chile's electric bus market.



“This new fleet of 150 BYD electric buses will bring citizens more quality trips while improving Santiago’s air quality,” said Tamara Berríos, Country Manager, BYD Chile.



BYD's electric buses are successfully deployed across Latin America.



Santiago’s electric bus fleet will reach almost 800 units by the end of this year. Chile wants to completely electrifying public transportation by the 2040.



About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



