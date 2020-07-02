Gregory Herman-Giddens Re-Appointed to the Florida Bar Senior Lawyers Committee



Naples, FL, July 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder and estate planning attorney Gregory Herman-Giddens has been re-appointed to The Florida Bar Senior Lawyers Committee. Drawing on the accumulated knowledge and experience of its members, the Committee exchanges ideas to address issues that are of particular significance to senior lawyers.Herman-Giddens provides his clients with customized estate and trust planning and administration services, including creation of irrevocable trusts, estate, gift, fiduciary and individual income tax planning and compliance matters, taxation of deferred compensation, small business and nonprofit organization formation, trust modification and decanting, and trust protector services. He is a regular speaker at continuing education programs and frequently serves as an expert witness throughout the United States in trust and estate lawsuits.Herman-Giddens is a Board Certified Specialist in Estate Planning and Probate Law (North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization), a Certified Financial Planner™, a Registered Trust and Estate Practitioner (Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners), and is a member of WealthCounsel, LLC. He is qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales and is admitted to practice in North Carolina, Florida, New York and Tennessee. Herman-Giddens also serves on the Carolina Meadows Board of Directors in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.Throughout his 30+ career, Herman-Giddens has received much recognition, including being honored as a North Carolina Super Lawyer in Estate Planning and Probate Law, named one of North Carolina's Legal Elite in Tax and Estate Planning, awarded the Pro Bono Publico Award from the New Hanover County Bar Association & Legal Aid of North Carolina Wilmington, and received the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2018. In 2018 he was also inducted into the Pro Bono Honor Rolls for North Carolina and Tennessee.Herman-Giddens received his B.A. from the University of North Carolina, his J.D. from Tulane University School of Law, and his LL.M. (Estate Planning) from the University of Miami School of Law. He may be reached at 239-344-1240 or by email at gregory.herman-giddens@henlaw.com.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples.

