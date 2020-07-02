Safest Way to Find Love - Masked Face-to-Face Speed Dating, Co-Sponsored by The Society of Single Professionals

Press Releases Society of Single Professionals Press Release

Speed Dating, Sunday, July 19, 2020, Silicon Valley

Sunnyvale, CA, July 02, 2020



Single Professionals of all ages are invited to emerge from their homes and meet new single friends, 5 minutes at a time, Sunday, July 19, 2020, 3-9pm, at Off the Rails Brewing Co., 111 S Murphy, Sunnyvale CA.



“While nothing is 100% safe,” says Rich Gosse, Chairman of The Society of Single Professionals, “experts all agree that face-to-face socializing is safest when four precautions are taken:



1. Outdoors. A study of 6,000 COVID-19 positive people in China revealed that only one of the 6,000 is believed to have contracted the virus outdoors.

2. Masked. They will provide free masks and require they be worn in order to be admitted to the speed dating parties.

3. Social distancing. Tables are spaced apart.

4. Limited Exposure. With speed dating you only interact with the same person for 5 minutes.”



The day is split into 3 sessions:

3-5pm - Advanced Degrees Speed Dating, adults of all ages

5-7pm - Young Single Professionals Speed Dating, ages 30-45

7-9pm - Single Professionals Speed Dating, ages 45-60



The cost is $30/door, per session, space-permitting. This event is co-sponsored by The Society of Single Professionals, SF Bay Area Singles Events, Bay Area Singles Travel, Your Asian Connection, Lifetime Parties, Single n’ Professional, Cougar Events, Single Professionals Internet Network (SPIN), and many other singles organizations.



Anyone wishing a discount or more information about this and many more events for singles may visit www.thepartyhotline.com.



Rich Gosse

415-507-9962



www.thepartyhotline.com



