Henderson Franklin Welcomes Nicole Goetz to Family Law Team

Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Goetz was the managing partner of two boutique family law firms including her own firm in Naples, Florida.





Attorney Beth Vogelsang, a stockholder and chair of the firm’s Divorce, Marital and Family Law department shares: “Nicole is an excellent attorney with more than 20 years of experience and will add great strength to our family law department. She is well-respected for her legal acumen, integrity, dedication to clients, and service to the Florida Bar.”



Goetz assists her clients through every aspect of divorce, marital and family law, including alimony, annulment, enforcement, jurisdictional issues, modification, parental responsibility, paternity, and timesharing to name a few. She often handles high-net-worth divorces involving equitable distribution of closely-held companies and other intricate, complex matters. Goetz is frequently sought out by other attorneys to provide advice and assistance in appellate matters. She is admitted to practice in Florida and is a member of the United States Supreme Court Bar.



In addition to publishing several articles, Goetz shares her experience and insight for anyone contemplating or going through a divorce in her book, Divorce Proceedings in Florida: What You Need to Know (Quick Prep), available on Amazon. Throughout her career, Goetz has been recognized as one of Florida Trend Magazine’s Legal Elite, a Rising Star by Florida Super Lawyers, and a Top Lawyer by Naples Illustrated Magazine. Goetz has been actively involved with the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, including serving as Chair (2017-2018).



Goetz received her undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida (B.A., cum laude) and her law degree from the University of Florida Fredrick G. Levin College of Law (J.D., with honors). She may be reached at 239-344-1239 or by email at nicole.goetz@henlaw.com.



