Voices of the Region Holds July Speaker Series Webinar

St. Louis, MO, July 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates present their Voices of the Region speaker series event titled "How Technology is Changing Business." The webinar will be held Fri., July 10 at 10 a.m.

The program features a panel of experts who will discuss specific technological advances and their influences on the speed, effectiveness, and cost of doing business. Speakers include Jenny Bartlow, Senior Technology Strategist at Microsoft; LaShana Lewis, CEO at L.M. Lewis Consulting; and Naomi Wheels, Global Head of Customer Success at Square.

The monthly series is sponsored by Butler's Pantry, Kiddie Academy, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance.

Tickets are $10 for St. Louis Regional Chamber members and $20 for non-members. For more information, call (314) 231-5555.

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-7771



www.q4solutions.com



