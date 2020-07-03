Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Value Growth Audit Press Release

Receive press releases from Value Growth Audit: By Email RSS Feeds: Who is a Value Growth Auditor of VGA?

Value Growth Audit has launched a digital management consultancy platform for performing automated management audits.

Ahmedabad, India, July 03, 2020 --(



Digitalization and automation are the growth builders and determiners of an industry. VGA has created and designed a platform that promises to analyze all aspects of the businesses - from their function areas to their potential threats & other risks. The idea is to provide a platform that examines all the business activities, studies the methods, calculates the risk, and provides an accurate future prediction of threats and losses. The platform also offers automated solutions to the identified business problems. In simple words, VGA follows a value growth matrix, which consists of several models and matrices to cover almost every business aspect and management functions, to provide coherent and quantifiable strategies.



The platform is managed by value growth auditors, who will be the company representatives for the clients. They are expert and experienced management professionals. VGA platform produces a very detailed report of the business analyses and possible solutions to business problems so that the auditors will communicate every detail in the report to the clients and suggest solutions beyond the report. Auditors also assist the clients in customizing the decided course of action as per their business requirements, situation, and industry trends.



For hiring value growth auditors or forming strategic business units, VGA follows a strict protocol. Value growth auditors are expected to have great knowledge of business management and multiple industries and be dynamic, so they can be thorough with changes and updates on the platform. They shall be flexible and clear in their approach to solve complex and complicated problems in better and standard ways. Lastly, they should be ready to invest long hours and are habitual with working under pressure. VGA is a commitment to assist and facilitate small and medium enterprises in doing business. With its innovative approach and original thinking, VGA is turning tables for management consultancy firms.



For more information contact on:

Phone:+91 97253 91991

Email: reach@valuegrowthaudit.com

Do visit our website: https://valuegrowthaudit.com/ Ahmedabad, India, July 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Value Growth Audit (VGA) is open to join hands with management professionals and build strategic business units in different parts of India. VGA is a pioneer in digital management consultancy services. Its platform of the same name is an automated and digitized management consultancy platform that provides an advanced, broader, deeper, and more analytical management audit for small and medium enterprises. They are now hiring management professionals or contracting with them as strategic business units to scale up their operations and widen the market. But why should a management professional be a value growth auditor, and what is it?Digitalization and automation are the growth builders and determiners of an industry. VGA has created and designed a platform that promises to analyze all aspects of the businesses - from their function areas to their potential threats & other risks. The idea is to provide a platform that examines all the business activities, studies the methods, calculates the risk, and provides an accurate future prediction of threats and losses. The platform also offers automated solutions to the identified business problems. In simple words, VGA follows a value growth matrix, which consists of several models and matrices to cover almost every business aspect and management functions, to provide coherent and quantifiable strategies.The platform is managed by value growth auditors, who will be the company representatives for the clients. They are expert and experienced management professionals. VGA platform produces a very detailed report of the business analyses and possible solutions to business problems so that the auditors will communicate every detail in the report to the clients and suggest solutions beyond the report. Auditors also assist the clients in customizing the decided course of action as per their business requirements, situation, and industry trends.For hiring value growth auditors or forming strategic business units, VGA follows a strict protocol. Value growth auditors are expected to have great knowledge of business management and multiple industries and be dynamic, so they can be thorough with changes and updates on the platform. They shall be flexible and clear in their approach to solve complex and complicated problems in better and standard ways. Lastly, they should be ready to invest long hours and are habitual with working under pressure. VGA is a commitment to assist and facilitate small and medium enterprises in doing business. With its innovative approach and original thinking, VGA is turning tables for management consultancy firms.For more information contact on:Phone:+91 97253 91991Email: reach@valuegrowthaudit.comDo visit our website: https://valuegrowthaudit.com/ Contact Information Value Growth Audit

Dipal Vadgama

+91 97253 91991



https://valuegrowthaudit.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Value Growth Audit Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend