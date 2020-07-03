Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lee Spring Ltd. Press Release

Lee Spring Employees Spring to Action in COVID-19 Fight

Lee Spring is playing an active role globally in the manufacturing of critical components for medical devices and supporting quick lead times essential to the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Steve Kempf, Lee Spring CEO, stated, “Our top priority has always been the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and communities. We are focused on this now more than ever. While we have always known that our customers - and in turn, our springs – play an important role in people’s daily lives, the often critical nature of this role has been starkly revealed through the current crisis, so we are very proud to support them in every way possible right now.”



Lee Spring has been supporting medical customers for decades and many of those customers are at the forefront of this pandemic fight. Lee Spring often works on custom designs from inception through research and development, all the way to final long-run production supply. Lee Spring engineers have worked closely with many of these critical medical products for years and in many cases have been involved in the earliest designs and R&D stages.



As critical needs shifted rapidly in the early stages of this pandemic, Lee Spring has been able to shift manufacturing to meet those demands. Lee Spring employees have gone above and beyond to ensure on time delivery for critical components as well as maintain a safe working environment. It was clear early on that the need for medical devices, especially ventilators, would be a high priority. Medical suppliers from around the globe were in need of parts to fill their supply chains quickly. Testing equipment has become a major priority around the globe and many also require specialized and custom springs. These complex devices are heavily engineered components, which includes various spring types.



Contact Information Lee Spring Ltd.

Christopher Petts

0118 978 1800



https://www.leespring.co.uk/uk_index.asp



