THE Home: Teach a Man to Love, and You Feed Him for a Lifetime

THE Home, a 501c3 non-profit organization, based in Los Angeles, CA, is creating a network of Regenerative Farms and Permaculture Gardens that will serve as healing and educational centers for anyone in need. Being focused on displaced populations, it will provide all the residents with holistic health care and necessary skills to take on future "green" job opportunities.

Los Angeles, CA, July 03, 2020 --(



A step in the right direction? THE Home, a 501c3 non-profit organization, based in Los Angeles, CA, is creating a network of Regenerative Farms and Permaculture Gardens that will serve as healing and educational centers for anyone in need. Being focused on displaced populations, it will provide all the residents with holistic health care and necessary skills to take on future "green" job opportunities.



Currently, THE Home is working on prototyping their first farm, so after testing all its systems, to offer the blueprint to partnered farms around the world. The concept must meet the following characteristics:



- Resilient to natural disasters



- Self-sufficient



- Off-grid



- Based on regenerative and permaculture principles



- Replicable, scalable, and adaptable to different environments, climates, and cultures



- Able to place 150 – 300 residents, among which 30-50% are people with skills, and the rest are representatives of underprivileged or displaced communities.



On the 29th of July, THE Home plans to launch the 1st round of the fundraising campaign. All funds will be used to develop existing land to be able to place and serve future residents. They believe that cross-collaboration is the only way to fight the current global crisis and its consequences and welcome everyone to participate. At this stage, they invite organizations and individuals involved in:



- eco-construction



- permaculture/regenerative agriculture



- soil health



- renewable energy



- video content production



- 3D-modeling



- natural hazard resilience



- farm landscape design and land resource planning



- legal consulting



- holistic medicine/wellness practices



- wells installation/water harvesting



-events setup



any sustainable production



art & music



Tackling the problems’ roots as a primary approach, THE Home team, composed of dedicated multicultural and multilingual professionals, is also actively developing several sustainable projects in Los Angeles:



- Upcycle for THE Home, a digital competition currently taking place on social media, promoting upcycling as a new sustainable fashion solution and supporting young designers and brands along the way.



- Food for THE Home, a cross-collaborative project for restaurants and supermarkets to support low-income families and homeless communities.



- LAME, satirical comedy sketches reframing some of the values promoted by the mass market industry, such as racism, gun violence, overconsumption, and more.



- Homies Jam, monthly conscious festival (on pause during the pandemic) where everyone is welcome, regardless of material and housing statuses that offers yoga and meditation classes, art, sound healing and music jam sessions, free healthy food and drinks, clothes and shoes exchange and donation stations.

Melissa Cannelle Alibo

312-918-4010



https://uarehome.org/



