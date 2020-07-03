Josh Hannah Appointed New Managing Director at Diversitech

Press Releases Diversitech Press Release

Montreal, Canada, July 03, 2020 --(



Josh holds an Executive MBA from Xavier University, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. Prior to his current role as President of Absolent Americas, Josh was a Director of Sales at Parker Hannifin in the Industrial Air Division.



“In these challenging times, the industry needs innovative product solutions and experienced application expertise,” says Josh. “These are two of the many attributes Diversitech has established in their 35-year history. On behalf of myself and Absolent Group, I would like to thank the Diversitech staff and management for all the hard work that has gone into building such a successful company. I am thrilled to be joining such a talented team and look forward to the many successes in our future.”



Absolent Group acquired Diversitech from the Simms family in July of 2019. This acquisition further established Absolent Group as a major player in the North American industrial air filtration industry. Absolent Group now offers a full line of both wet and dry air filtration systems ranging from oil mist to welding fume. Absolent Group is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the name ABSO and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Absolent Group is currently made up of fourteen key brands, each operating as an independent entity in its own field. For more information please go to absolentgroup.com.



About Diversitech



