Independent Repair Facilities Inform OEM Part Suppliers How to Win Their Business

The report analyzes a wide scope of factors, as revealed by the survey, that contribute to purchasing behaviors, including the perceptions, expectations and preferences of OEM parts. It also reveals purchasing method preferences and offers suggestions on what OEMs can do to attract more customers.



“Nearly 1,200 MOTOR Magazine subscribers completed the survey,” says Jeff Nosek, MOTOR’s Executive Vice President, Revenue. “Their input will go a long way in providing guidance to the automakers that will ultimately benefit independent repair shops and their customers.”



“MOTOR’s past dialog with OEM partners has centered around improving OEM part sales in the aftermarket,” comments Andre Letourneau, MOTOR Director of Data Strategy & OEM Strategic Relations. “That said, I am excited to share the Carlisle & Company part study and survey with OEM colleagues and explore future possibilities.”



Carlisle has already taken steps to get those benefits rolling, according to Harry Hollenberg, Managing Director at Carlisle & Company. “We recently shared the results of the survey with 13 automotive OEMs to help them improve their OE parts offering to their IRF customers.” Download your free copy of this white paper today.



About MOTOR

MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst company, is one of the world’s premier suppliers of automotive data and since 1903, has provided accurate, thorough and timely information. For more information, please visit motor.com.



About Carlisle & Company

https://www.motor.com



