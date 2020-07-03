Frederick County TransIT Adds More BYD Buses to Its Fleet

Press Releases BYD Press Release

The narrow streets of Frederick, which are lined with historic brick buildings, a notable region of colonial United States, are a perfect fit for BYD’s quiet zero-emission 30-foot K7M battery electric buses. Already, TransIT drivers prefer the BYD buses to navigate the tree-lined byways of Frederick, said Director Roman Steichen.



“We are very happy to have Frederick County TransIT as a repeat customer,” said Patrick Duan, BYD North America Vice President. “We believe their customers will enjoy a ride that its quiet and smooth and great for the environment.”



TransIT provides public transit, paratransit and commuter services/employer outreach information throughout Frederick County, MD serving medical, employment, education and shopping centers.



“We are excited to further the use of electric vehicles in our fleet,” Steichen said. “I’m excited to see how far we can push them and see how the buses perform.”



Members of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – SMART Union, Local 105 - constructed the innovative and technologically superior K7M for historic Frederick TransIT to include 22 seats, and a range of up to 150 miles. The bus has a charging time of 2.5 to 3 hours.



The three new BYD buses join a BYD K7M delivered to TransIT in the fall of 2019.



The buses, which exceed Buy America requirements, were purchased with grant money from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant program.



About Transit Services of Frederick County

TransIT provides public transit, paratransit and commuter services/employer outreach information throughout Frederick County, MD serving medical, employment, education, shopping centers and more. TransIT provides public transportation to over 593,000 riders a year.



About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother NatureTM, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



