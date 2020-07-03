Dierbergs Markets Raises More Than $160,000 for Operation Food Search

Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Dierbergs created campaigns to benefit nonprofit's emergency response and Operation Backpack program.

St. Louis, MO, July 03, 2020 --(



When COVID-19 started impacting the area, Dierbergs Markets held an in-store register campaign where customers could make donations when checking out at the stores. The two-month long campaign raised $60,198.



Seeing that the need was continuing to grow, Dierbergs also created a Virtual Pantry where customers could donate online or in stores by selecting either a $5 or $10 virtual bag of groceries. Along with community partners Anheuser Busch, Krey Distributing, Murphy Company, PayneCrest, Technology Partners, and Rossman School, the campaign raised $100,000. The campaign will use these donations to purchase groceries using Dierbergs’ buying power then shipped directly to OFS for distribution, leveraging Dierbergs’ wholesale supply chain.



“COVID-19 disrupted all of our lives, and with so many people suddenly out of work and kids out of school, the number of people who needed food assistance grew substantially overnight,” says VP & Secretary of Dierbergs Markets, Laura Dierberg Padousis. “We knew there was a way to help, so with some of our key business partners and generous customers, we raised $160,198 that will feed so many people in our community.”



Dierbergs Markets partners year-round with Operation Food Search to bring food to those at risk of hunger in our community by donating almost $2.5 million worth of food per year. Dierbergs traces its roots to a country store founded in 1854 in West St. Louis County. Four generations have managed the company, which had only one location until 1967. Today Dierbergs employs more than 4,000 associates in 24 St. Louis metropolitan area stores and a location at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.



