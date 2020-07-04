Automotive Sector Veteran, Sanjeev Garg Joins Praxis Advisory Network

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Praxis Global Alliance Press Release

Praxis Global Alliance onboards Sanjeev Garg, an automotive leader with 2 decades of intense experience in multiple Asian Markets with exposure to Middle East, South East Asia, Indian subcontinent and Latin America.

New Delhi, India, July 04, 2020 --



As one of the largest global industries, the Automotive sector has been deeply hit with the COVID-19 situation. Starting with a distraught supply chain to weak demand, all ancillary sectors including insurance and part manufactures have also faced sharp winds in the past six months globally. In such a scenario, a phased unlocking across the globe is sure to facelift numbers but navigating the recovery path will be a slow drive for all segments under the automotive industry. Therefore, having a leader of Sanjeev’s repute and knowledge onboard in these times is a definitive re-accelerator and success enabler for Praxis and its Automotive clients.



Sanjeev, in his new role, will be managing operational excellence, customer loyalty and experience, strategy and transformation, growth and scale-up, cost and performance excellence, enablement and implementation, brand and marketing, and organizational productivity for companies across Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles and Hybrids, Passenger Vehicles and Tires and Batteries segments under the Automotive practice at Praxis Global Alliance. Having managed business transformation, profit maximization, and restructuring projects in the commercial, personal, and electric vehicle segments for leading brands globally, Sanjeev will be an eminent addition to the new-age Praxis network.



“I am delighted to join Praxis and its network of other Automotive veterans from the industry. I have been tracking Praxis and am impressed with its growth trajectory in the segment. I look forward to joining the Advisory and Domain Leadership team and building on the great foundation and growth potential in the business,” commented Sanjeev Garg, Practice Leader, Automotive Practice, Praxis Global Alliance on his association with the brand.



“Sanjeev is a proven leader with a deep customer and automotive sector understanding to ensure data-driven business outcomes for MNCs and startups globally. We are thrilled to have a leader of his stature on board. His background and domain expertise in leading transformation and operational excellence projects across automotive sub-segments will be extremely valuable for Praxis clients in re-accelerating growth post-COVID,” said Aryaman Tandon, Director, Praxis Global Alliance.



Welcoming Sanjeev on board, Madhur Singhal, Managing Director, Praxis Global Alliance, commented, “Sanjeev is a highly experienced and successful Automotive leader who has brought strategic shifts and mindset changes in the sector globally during his several stints. It is our absolute honour to have him on board to serve Praxis clients with his established capabilities and thought leadership. He has also led multiple startups in the sector to success and his unique experience in the growing electric vehicles segment will be an asset for us and our clients.”



An organization identified by its high-growth and agile culture, Praxis Global Alliance has applied a unique style to management and business consulting combining practical industry knowledge and experience brought by Advisors and Domain Leaders with the consultant problem-solving approach and toolkits. In its niche ‘Advisor and Domain Leadership or DL model’, leading industry experts drive projects hand in hand with consultants to ensure deep on-ground expertise and innovation simultaneously for higher ROI. The company believes in delivering superior outcomes enabled by a unique practitioner expertise-led model, full-stack capability, flexible and cost-efficient service model. This unique consulting experience is the way forward for building sustainable business outcomes in the transformative times of today.



About Praxis: Praxis Global Alliance is the next-gen management consulting and business research services firm revolutionizing the way consulting projects are delivered. It delivers practical solutions to the toughest business problems by uniquely combining domain practitioner expertise, AI-led research approaches, and digital technologies. The company operates four business units including Praxis Global Alliance Financial Investor Group (FIG) offering pre-deal support, commercial due diligence, post-acquisition value creation, Praxis Global Alliance Business Enablement and Transformation (BET) for practitioner-led business advisory and consulting, PGA Labs focused on technology-led business and market research and tools, and PraxDigital™ delivering data engineering and analytics, AI, OpenData and visualization solutions to clients across verticals. Present in 4 locations in India and Singapore, Praxis Global Alliance works with C-suite to the front-line executives across business streams helping them with end-to-end business enablement, organizational transformation, and revenue maximization support in an agile environment.



For more details please visit: http://www.praxisga.com/



About Sanjeev Garg: In his past role, Sanjeev has served as the Global Head and Vice President with Tata Motors in commercial vehicles business division-leading a team of 850 plus professionals of service, aftersales, parts and used truck business. He has a proven experience in auto startups in India and Malaysia as Director and M.D. He established General Motors in India and South East Asia, Daewoo in India and has led the charter in setting up Force Motors’ entry into personal vehicle space. Sanjeev completed the restructuring of the GM business model in Malaysia aiming to reduce GM exposure and maximize the value for the brand. An MBA from IIM A, Sanjeev is currently a Practice Leader with Praxis in the Automotive practice.



For further information contact:



Parul Singh

Marketing and Communications Head

Praxis Global Alliance

M: +91 782 794 4925

Parul Singh

782-794-4925



www.praxisga.com

Tower 1A, DLF Corporate Park, 204, Second floor, Block 1, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002



