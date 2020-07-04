Food Distribution for Locals in Need by National Community Services

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Isabel Barcelo of National Community Services, Inc. said, “Very often we take things for granted; assuming that everyone has food. This isn’t always true because some are underpaid or have lost their jobs. The food we are going to distribute is meant to alleviate the worry of ‘how am I going to get my next meal?’ and take a huge problem off the minds of those receiving it.”



National Community Services has made the food distribution possible by partnering with Farm Share, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which receives donated food from growers and makes it ready to distribute to hungry Floridians. The two organizations have worked together for over 2 years, originally distributing food in Miami.



Any family or person in need can come to the distribution and receive fresh produce or non-perishable food items free of charge.



“This food distribution is a mission that I won’t be able to accomplish by myself.” said Barcelo. “We need the help of other nonprofits and organizations in our community like the CCV Center, who donated their printing services to us, and FREE. This is not only about giving food, but about showing people that it’s possible to improve the lives of others by working together.”



For more information about the food distribution, please contact Isabel Barcelo at (786) 241-5651 or Tami Martin at (727) 859-6917.



The CCV center provides its facilities and services at no cost to nonprofits as a means of creating a safer community by supporting the growth of groups like National Community Services, Inc.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



