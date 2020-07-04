15 BYD Buses Hit the Road in Norway

Press Releases BYD Press Release

Vy Buss orders 55 emission-free battery-electric buses for its fleet.

This is BYD Europe’s first delivery of BYD’s Class II buses. The 13-meter (40-foot) model includes an upgraded battery for extended range. The 18-meter (60-foot) articulated eBus offers operational flexibility where public transport is in high demand.



“We’re delighted,” said Ole Engebret Haugen, CEO at Vy Buss, “Together, we create a more sustainable environment and increase the safety of passengers and other road users.”



Isbrand Ho, Managing Director of BYD Europe, said, “I mentioned in October last year that this was an important time in the history of BYD in Europe. Little did I know then that the coronavirus pandemic would make this delivery even more significant.”



About Vy Buss

Vy Buss AS is one of Scandinavia's largest bus companies with around 7,700 employees and 3,000 buses in Norway and Sweden. Vy Buss carries around half a million people daily in Norway and Sweden. For more information: https://www.vy.no/en



About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



