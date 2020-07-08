Press Releases ONEIMMI LIMITED Press Release

Receive press releases from ONEIMMI LIMITED: By Email RSS Feeds: ONEIMMI LIMITED Started to Provide a Full Range of Advice on EU Citizenship

ONEIMMI LIMITED invites to become citizens of countries such as Malta, Cyprus, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, countries with rapidly growing economies, high levels of social protection, health care, education.

London, United Kingdom, July 08, 2020 --(



Vladimir Kerman: "I am excited to introduce our 6 programs:

Malta, Cyprus, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary. The main principle of ONEIMMI LIMITED - to make life in Europe accessible to everyone!



"The company employs only professionals, experienced specialists.



"Thanks to that experience, the experts of ONEIMMI LIMITED always find an individual approach to each client. Our team:



"Vladimir Kerman - Founder

Victoria Sbrodova - General Manager

Sergey Manilov - Immigration Lawyer

Natalia Svetikova - Consulting specialist"



Interesting facts about ONEIMMI LIMITED:

756 Satisfied customers

598 Funding instruments applied

406 Families gained new homes

GBP 41,3М Turnover in 12 years



ONEIMMI LIMITED is involved in processing and counseling, obtaining residence permits, permanent residence and citizenship for more than 13 years, closely monitoring all changes in legislation.



Company's customers are already hundreds of people from many countries all over the world, such as the United Arab Emirates, China, India, Russia and so on. London, United Kingdom, July 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ONEIMMI LIMITED was registered in 2007 by the talented entrepreneur Vladimir Kerman and up to the present moment is one of the most reliable companies in the industry of European immigration services.Vladimir Kerman: "I am excited to introduce our 6 programs:Malta, Cyprus, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary. The main principle of ONEIMMI LIMITED - to make life in Europe accessible to everyone!"The company employs only professionals, experienced specialists."Thanks to that experience, the experts of ONEIMMI LIMITED always find an individual approach to each client. Our team:"Vladimir Kerman - FounderVictoria Sbrodova - General ManagerSergey Manilov - Immigration LawyerNatalia Svetikova - Consulting specialist"Interesting facts about ONEIMMI LIMITED:756 Satisfied customers598 Funding instruments applied406 Families gained new homesGBP 41,3М Turnover in 12 yearsONEIMMI LIMITED is involved in processing and counseling, obtaining residence permits, permanent residence and citizenship for more than 13 years, closely monitoring all changes in legislation.Company's customers are already hundreds of people from many countries all over the world, such as the United Arab Emirates, China, India, Russia and so on. Contact Information ONEIMMI LIMITED

Vladimir Kerman

+44 7736 838539



oneimmi.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ONEIMMI LIMITED