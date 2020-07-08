PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
ONEIMMI LIMITED Started to Provide a Full Range of Advice on EU Citizenship


ONEIMMI LIMITED invites to become citizens of countries such as Malta, Cyprus, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, countries with rapidly growing economies, high levels of social protection, health care, education.

London, United Kingdom, July 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ONEIMMI LIMITED was registered in 2007 by the talented entrepreneur Vladimir Kerman and up to the present moment is one of the most reliable companies in the industry of European immigration services.

Vladimir Kerman: "I am excited to introduce our 6 programs:
Malta, Cyprus, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary. The main principle of ONEIMMI LIMITED - to make life in Europe accessible to everyone!

"The company employs only professionals, experienced specialists.

"Thanks to that experience, the experts of ONEIMMI LIMITED always find an individual approach to each client. Our team:

"Vladimir Kerman - Founder
Victoria Sbrodova - General Manager
Sergey Manilov - Immigration Lawyer
Natalia Svetikova - Consulting specialist"

Interesting facts about ONEIMMI LIMITED:
756 Satisfied customers
598 Funding instruments applied
406 Families gained new homes
GBP 41,3М Turnover in 12 years

ONEIMMI LIMITED is involved in processing and counseling, obtaining residence permits, permanent residence and citizenship for more than 13 years, closely monitoring all changes in legislation.

Company's customers are already hundreds of people from many countries all over the world, such as the United Arab Emirates, China, India, Russia and so on.
Contact Information
ONEIMMI LIMITED
Vladimir Kerman
+44 7736 838539
Contact
oneimmi.com

