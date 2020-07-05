UK MoD & US Space Force Amongst Speaker Line-Up for SMi’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: The 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will once again host a varied speaker line-up of military, government and industry experts from across the globe.

London, United Kingdom, July 05, 2020



Featuring a packed agenda of over 50 insightful presentations, this year's conference will examine some of the core issues surrounding the dynamic MilSatCom landscape, making it an essential date for all those in the industry.

Delegates can expect to hear SATCOM updates from 10+ nations, including comprehensive coverage of the UK’s MilSat strategy, SKYNET 6, developments in US SATCOM following the emergence of the Space Force, and much more.



Interested parties should register by September 30 to save £100 with the early bird discount: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom2



Global MilSatCom 2020 will once again host senior military, defence agencies, government representatives and industry experts from across the globe to explore the most crucial concepts and updates in the industry:



Host nation speakers:

- Air Vice Marshal Harvey Smyth, Director Space, UK MoD

- Captain David Moody, Deputy Head, Space, UK STRATCOM

- Barry Austin, Skynet 6 Program Manager and Deputy Head of Networks, ISS, UK MoD

- Commodore (Ret’d) Ian Annett, Deputy CEO for Project Delivery, UK Space Agency

- Dr Michael O'Callaghan, Space S&T Programme Manager, DSTL



International key speakers:

- Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Space Force

- Colonel Ryan Gulden, Director, SATCOM Integration, SMC, US Space Force

- Mr Joseph Vanderpoorten, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, Portfolio Architect, SMC, US Space Force

- Ms Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO), US Air Force Space Command

- Rear Admiral Alfonso Perez de Nanclares, Head of Satellite and Cyber Systems, Spanish MoD

- Brigadier General Pantelis Arapis, Assistant Chief of Staff ACOS J6 Cyberspace, NATO SHAPE

- Colonel Cameron Stoltz, Director Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces

- Mr Michel Leenaarts, Programme Manager SATCOM, Netherlands Ministry of Defence

- Squadron Leader Rob Bexley, Capability Manager Aerospace C4, Capability Branch, New Zealand Defence Forces

- Colonel Eduard Schnabel, Branch Head Chief Digitization Officer, German Army

- Colonel Laurent Jannin, Program Director for French SATCOM Programs, DGA

- Lieutenant Colonel Seiji Manabe, Deputy Director, National Security Space Section, National Space Policy Secretariat/ Cabinet Office

- Colonel Stig Nilsson, Head of Space Program, Norwegian MoD

- Captain Andrew Dittmer, Navy Liaison to Space Education Training Centre & N7, NAVIFOR, US Navy

- Mr Charles Cooper, Associate Administrator, Office of Spectrum Management, US Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications and Information Administration

- Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Mayorga, Head Coordination and Space Programs, Satellite and Cyber Systems, Spanish MoD



The conference brochure containing the agenda and full speaker line-up and focus day information is available to download from the conference website: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom2



Gold Sponsor: Airbus

Silver Sponsor: Eutelsat

Sponsors: GovSat I Inmarsat I Kratos I Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Service I Lockheed Martin I Northrop Grumman I ST Engineering iDirect UK I Telesat I Thales Communications I Viasat

Exhibitors: Hytec Inter I Inster I Marlink SAS I Media Broadcast Satellite I ND Satcom I XTAR



For details on sponsoring, exhibiting or promoting your brand/services bespoke packages, please contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal, Marketing, on +44(0) 207 827 6162 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition

Conference: 10th – 12th November 2020

Focus Day: 9th November 2020

Location: Park Plaza London Riverbank, London, UK

http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom2

#GlobalMilSatCom



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom2



