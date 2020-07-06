Lockheed Martin and BMT to Sponsor Defence Safety Conference 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Lockheed Martin and BMT have joined BAE Systems, Babcock and more in the sponsor line-up for Defence Safety 2020.

London, United Kingdom, July 06, 2020 --(



Interested parties can register for the conference at http://www.defencesafety.com/prcom4



With the protection of lives being such a crucial part of operations, the conference has already attracted a senior speaker line-up of military and government personnel, with representation from UK MoD, Royal Air Force, German Military Aviation Authority, US Navy, Norwegian Army and many more.



On top of this, Defence Safety 2020 has received support from key industry experts in the form of sponsorship, with names such as BAE Systems, Babcock, Robin Radar Systems, tlmNexus and Abbott Risk Consulting having already confirmed their support.



Lockheed Martin and BMT are the most recent companies to sponsor the event.



Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide, Lockheed Martin in principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



BMT provides independent technical expertise and consultancy, offering design solutions, asset management, programme delivery and technology services to customers in the defence, security, transport, energy and infrastructure markets. Their team tackle the most complex engineering and programme challenges, blending capabilities from the entire spectrum of engineering disciplines to deliver enduring and value-adding benefits.



The full agenda and speaker line-up for Defence Safety 2020 can be viewed online at: http://www.defencesafety.com/prcom4



Defence Safety Conference

5th - 6th October 2020 | London, United Kingdom

Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority



Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems | Gold Sponsor: Babcock

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Abbott Risk Consulting, BMT, Robin Radar Systems, Lockheed Martin and tlmNexus



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.defencesafety.com/prcom4



