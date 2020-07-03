Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Imagicaa Press Release

Receive press releases from Imagicaa: By Email RSS Feeds: Record 5000+ Doctors, Nurses Appreciate Imagicaa’s "National Doctor’s Day" Campaign

Campaign Offering "Free Theme Park Visit" Receives an Overwhelming Response on the Launch Day

Mumbai, India, July 03, 2020 --(



Medical teams across the nation have been courageous and continually working hard to screen, monitor and curb, test; treat those affected by the coronavirus since the pandemic broke out in March. With no breaks, the entire medical fraternity has stepped up, dedicating all their nights and days towards public safety. Imagicaa affirms that all of these brave, resilient doctors and nurses need a much deserved break to relax and recharge and fuelled this campaign idea.



Driven solely by Imagicaa’s social media platforms, the initiative has seen good demand with over 5000 doctors and nurses registering on Imagicaa’s website to claim the free park visit, on day one itself. Instagram and Facebook social media post organically reached 3.4 Lakh users and saw strong virality as it was re-shared over 1000 times.



Delighted about the response, Dhimant Bakshi, Joint CEO, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. said, “Not all heroes wear capes; some wear lab-coats, masks and gloves. India’s first responders have been working round-the clock to deliver treatment timely to the COVID-19 affected. National Doctors Day has provided us the perfect platform to thank and acknowledge these unsung heroes. As a proud Indian and a Brand Custodian, I feel honoured and humbled to have this opportunity to thank them for their continued service over the past three and half months. In fact, doctors have appreciated this move by reciprocating with video testimonials. It’s true that often the simplest gestures have the biggest impact and the exuberant response received is testimony to this fact. End objective of the initiative is to reach maximum doctors, nurses for whom Imagicaa can serve as an outlet for relaxation and some downtime. Through this campaign we also intend to raise hope that normalcy shall return and instill a positive outlook for the future amongst all.”



On a concluding note, Raveendra Singh, Head of Marketing, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. added, “Apart from social media posts, the appreciation video testimonials shared by doctors will be leveraged as sustenance cum encouragement tool. Primarily it will serve as a reminder urging the rest of the medical fraternity to avail the chance to unwind, relax and enjoy with loved ones when the situation improves.”



Video Testimonial from Dr. Snehal Mayekar Mishra:

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fimagicaaworld%2Fposts%2F1820361968087748&show_text=true&width=552&appId=1604052156533789&height=801"



About Imagicaa

Located between Mumbai and Pune, Imagicaa is one of India’s leading holiday destinations, offering a gamut of interesting and unique entertainment experiences under one roof through its international standard Theme Park, a Mykonos themed Water Park and the largest themed Snow Park that India has ever seen. Connected to the park is Novotel Imagicaa, a hotel that offers customized stay packages, acting as a basecamp for guests to relax and unwind. Imagicaa is the perfect hangout for school picnics, corporate visits and the ideal magical venue for theme weddings, photo-shoots and memorable celebrations. With Imagicaa, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited has created an unparalleled ‘all weather entertainment destination’ that provides a compelling experience for every family at every step. Mumbai, India, July 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Imagicaa, India’s best themed entertainment destination witnessed an overwhelming response on the very first day of its "National Doctors Day" campaign. Imagicaa on Wednesday (July 1, 2020) launched the month long – gratitude campaign designed to recognise and thank the entire medical fraternity with a "Free Visit" to theme park within one year from re-opening for their stellar work in battling the coronavirus pandemic.Medical teams across the nation have been courageous and continually working hard to screen, monitor and curb, test; treat those affected by the coronavirus since the pandemic broke out in March. With no breaks, the entire medical fraternity has stepped up, dedicating all their nights and days towards public safety. Imagicaa affirms that all of these brave, resilient doctors and nurses need a much deserved break to relax and recharge and fuelled this campaign idea.Driven solely by Imagicaa’s social media platforms, the initiative has seen good demand with over 5000 doctors and nurses registering on Imagicaa’s website to claim the free park visit, on day one itself. Instagram and Facebook social media post organically reached 3.4 Lakh users and saw strong virality as it was re-shared over 1000 times.Delighted about the response, Dhimant Bakshi, Joint CEO, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. said, “Not all heroes wear capes; some wear lab-coats, masks and gloves. India’s first responders have been working round-the clock to deliver treatment timely to the COVID-19 affected. National Doctors Day has provided us the perfect platform to thank and acknowledge these unsung heroes. As a proud Indian and a Brand Custodian, I feel honoured and humbled to have this opportunity to thank them for their continued service over the past three and half months. In fact, doctors have appreciated this move by reciprocating with video testimonials. It’s true that often the simplest gestures have the biggest impact and the exuberant response received is testimony to this fact. End objective of the initiative is to reach maximum doctors, nurses for whom Imagicaa can serve as an outlet for relaxation and some downtime. Through this campaign we also intend to raise hope that normalcy shall return and instill a positive outlook for the future amongst all.”On a concluding note, Raveendra Singh, Head of Marketing, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. added, “Apart from social media posts, the appreciation video testimonials shared by doctors will be leveraged as sustenance cum encouragement tool. Primarily it will serve as a reminder urging the rest of the medical fraternity to avail the chance to unwind, relax and enjoy with loved ones when the situation improves.”Video Testimonial from Dr. Snehal Mayekar Mishra:https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fimagicaaworld%2Fposts%2F1820361968087748&show_text=true&width=552&appId=1604052156533789&height=801"About ImagicaaLocated between Mumbai and Pune, Imagicaa is one of India’s leading holiday destinations, offering a gamut of interesting and unique entertainment experiences under one roof through its international standard Theme Park, a Mykonos themed Water Park and the largest themed Snow Park that India has ever seen. Connected to the park is Novotel Imagicaa, a hotel that offers customized stay packages, acting as a basecamp for guests to relax and unwind. Imagicaa is the perfect hangout for school picnics, corporate visits and the ideal magical venue for theme weddings, photo-shoots and memorable celebrations. With Imagicaa, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited has created an unparalleled ‘all weather entertainment destination’ that provides a compelling experience for every family at every step. Contact Information Imagicaa

Sanchita Attawar

+919819221877



https://www.imagicaaworld.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Imagicaa Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend