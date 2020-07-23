The Scientology Information Center Provides Masks to Assist Downtown Visitors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

With the Pinellas County ordinance making masks indoors mandatory, the Scientology Information Center is reminding downtown visitors that it is offering complimentary masks for anyone who may need one. The Information Center is located on the 500 Block of Cleveland street is located on the corner of Cleveland Street and N. Fort Harrison Avenue.

Clearwater, FL, July 23, 2020 --(



In addition to providing masks, the Center is offering complimentary travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer to the community to help everyone stay well. Since May 9th, almost 3,500 1oz. bottles of hand sanitizer have been provided.



“We like to assist the community by providing masks if they need them,” said Amber Skjelset, the Information Center’s Manager. “Just the other day a man stopped into the Center as he forgot his mask at home and we were able to help him out so he didn’t have to drive home and get his. We’re always happy to help.”



Also, to provide additional practical information during these unusual times, the Church of Scientology International has launched a “Stay Well” online prevention site (scientology.org/staywell). These tools have also been shared in booklet form throughout the Tampa Bay area. Skjelset said that the booklets are available for the community at the Center.



In the booklet, How to Protect Yourself & Others With a Mask & Gloves from the “Stay Well” campaign, it says “Wearing a face mask and disposable gloves when going outside is helpful in protecting yourself and others from infection during an outbreak.”



The Scientology Information Center originally opened on July 11, 2015. Guests who would like to know more about Scientology can learn the biography of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, see short videos on the basic tenets of Scientology, take virtual tours of Churches around the world and learn about the humanitarian programs sponsored by Scientologists.



The Scientology Information Center hours of operation are Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm. For more information about the Center please call 727-467-6966.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and Roku.



The Scientology Information Center:



Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



