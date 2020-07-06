Modern Women Inspire Your Soul Store in Post-COVID World

Press Releases Your Soul Store Press Release

The story of Your Soul Store started with the realisation that a gap existed in the marketplace, of a brand which worked on identifying the strongest needs and deepest aspirations women had, and fulfilling them. Your Soul Store has started their journey with a platform which wants to become the go-to-place for remarkable products for modern women as well as for their homes and families.



As per the CEO, they expect to see “women again at the forefront rebuilding society, post this once-in-a-lifetime COVID-19 crisis” and “they want to stand hand-in-hand with the modern woman through this.”



Contact Information Your Soul Store

Sudip Chakraborty

503-568-1586

https://www.yoursoulstore.com

Sudip Chakraborty

503-568-1586



https://www.yoursoulstore.com



