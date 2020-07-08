RPAS Updates from Hellenic Ministry of National Defense at UAV Technology

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis to share RPAS updates at UAV Technology conference.

London, United Kingdom, July 08, 2020 --(



In recent news, "Greece’s Hellenic Ministry of National Defense will lease unmanned aerial vehicles from Israel" (Source: Defense News). The Hellenic Ministry of National Defense will be leasing the Heron UAV manufactured by IAI and will be a more cost-efficient move for Greece as they also have the option to purchase the Herons after three years. The Herons will include unique maritime configuration with sensors and communications designed to monitor the extensive water borders of Greece, where border control is now a crucial matter due to the coronavirus pandemic.



With that said, SMi Group confirm that the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense will be in attendance for the 5th annual UAV Technology meeting on the 28th – 29th September 2020 in London. The two-day conference will enable NATO-allied nations to exchange expertise and align their visions for the future. Delegates will gain valuable insight on key topics regarding UAV developments such as world-leading international programmes, regulation, counter-UAS technology, cutting-edge R&D and so much more.



Interested parties will be able to register for the event at: http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom5



With Greece’s decision to lease UAV’s, Hellenic Ministry of National Defence’s Contract -Programme Manager, General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armaments, Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, will expand more on this matter and provide an exclusive presentation on:



"Hellenic Air Force RPAS: Supporting Ground and Maritime Forces"



• Current Air Force RPAS programmes

• Lessons learned from programme management

• Future of Hellenic Air Force RPAS



For the full speaker list and the programme, visit: http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom5



UAV Technology

28th – 29th September 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by: AeroVironment, Fizoptika, Leonardo and Mynaric



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130.



For delegate queries, please contact Sadia Malick smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6748.



For media queries, please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



* "Greece’s Hellenic Ministry of National Defense will lease unmanned aerial vehicles from Israel" (Source: Defense News, May 2020) https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2020/05/08/greece-and-israel-deal-spotlight-leasing-model-for-military-uavs/



About SMi Group:

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom5



