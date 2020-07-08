Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Espire Infolabs Press Release

Receive press releases from Espire Infolabs: By Email RSS Feeds: Espire and Ellucian Partner to Power Digital Experiences in Higher Education

Sydney, Australia, July 08, 2020 --(



This partnership will also enable educational institutions & universities to accelerate cloud adoption with faster time to market and bring Ellucian’s flagship Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, Ellucian Banner, to more institutions.



As students increasingly expect engaging, consumer grade digital experiences in their personal and academic lives, the demand for institutions to embark on adopting a digital-first approach has become mission critical. According to a Wakefield Survey1 commissioned by Ellucian, 87% of students said that the tech savviness of colleges is important when applying. Together, Espire and Ellucian will help educational institutions embark on their digital transformation journey, by creating an integrated digital strategy across departments and administrative functions.



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become clear that it is critical for institutions to have a solid business continuity strategy. Institutions that embarked on a digital transformation journey prior to COVID-19 were better equipped to quickly pivot and offer consistent experiences to students, faculty and staff while transitioning to distance and online learning. The agility and scalability in the time of a crisis can only be achieved through a comprehensive digital strategy.



"We are thrilled to partner with Ellucian, together we will take digital student & staff experiences in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore to a much higher level. In these times, solving pain points for students can be only possible by being digital on the inside. Espire has been a key service provider in the higher educational space for many years now, with end-to-end capabilities in Digital Workplace, Digital Experiences, Cloud, Analytics, and Integrations. This partnership is a strategic move to strengthen our expertise in the ERP ecosystem. We are extremely glad to have the support of Ellucian to foster great student experiences in the global educational space, especially in this era of remote working," said Gagan Oberoi, MD & CEO, Espire Infolabs.



"We are very excited about this new partnership with Espire. As institutions seek trusted advisors in their transformation journeys, Espire, with its proven practice areas, is able to bring verified skill sets and expertise to our mutual customers, delivering business outcomes that enable change and readying them for a post-COVID 19 world," adds Maged Fahmy, Global Head of Alliances & Channels at Ellucian.



About Espire



Espire Infolabs is a global IT services company, enabling digital transformation by crafting awe-inspiring strategies for 2 decades, with above-par intelligent and intuitive solutions using Customer Journey Mapping & Customer Engagement Hub.



With exceptional solutions through digital workplace & digital experience platforms, multi-channel customer communication management, enterprise applications, cloud computing, integration and analytics - Espire has been empowering businesses to drive business growth and customer engagement, with a global outreach, and numerous customers spread across domains like education, insurance, banking, utilities, PSPs & manufacturing etc.



As a CMMI Level 5 Ver 1.3 (Dev + SVC) appraised company, Espire has ensured optimization of business processes while redefining customer experience. For more, visit website.



About Ellucian:



Charting the digital future of higher education with cloud-ready technology solutions and services, Ellucian serves more than 2,700 customers and 20 million students in over 50 countries. To find out what’s next in higher education solutions and services, visit website. Sydney, Australia, July 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Espire and Ellucian have announced a partnership to drive modern digital student experiences in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. This announcement brings together Ellucian, the global leader in higher education technology and Espire, a partner with established practice in Digital Workplace, Digital Experiences, Cloud, Analytics, and Integrations.This partnership will also enable educational institutions & universities to accelerate cloud adoption with faster time to market and bring Ellucian’s flagship Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, Ellucian Banner, to more institutions.As students increasingly expect engaging, consumer grade digital experiences in their personal and academic lives, the demand for institutions to embark on adopting a digital-first approach has become mission critical. According to a Wakefield Survey1 commissioned by Ellucian, 87% of students said that the tech savviness of colleges is important when applying. Together, Espire and Ellucian will help educational institutions embark on their digital transformation journey, by creating an integrated digital strategy across departments and administrative functions.In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become clear that it is critical for institutions to have a solid business continuity strategy. Institutions that embarked on a digital transformation journey prior to COVID-19 were better equipped to quickly pivot and offer consistent experiences to students, faculty and staff while transitioning to distance and online learning. The agility and scalability in the time of a crisis can only be achieved through a comprehensive digital strategy."We are thrilled to partner with Ellucian, together we will take digital student & staff experiences in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore to a much higher level. In these times, solving pain points for students can be only possible by being digital on the inside. Espire has been a key service provider in the higher educational space for many years now, with end-to-end capabilities in Digital Workplace, Digital Experiences, Cloud, Analytics, and Integrations. This partnership is a strategic move to strengthen our expertise in the ERP ecosystem. We are extremely glad to have the support of Ellucian to foster great student experiences in the global educational space, especially in this era of remote working," said Gagan Oberoi, MD & CEO, Espire Infolabs."We are very excited about this new partnership with Espire. As institutions seek trusted advisors in their transformation journeys, Espire, with its proven practice areas, is able to bring verified skill sets and expertise to our mutual customers, delivering business outcomes that enable change and readying them for a post-COVID 19 world," adds Maged Fahmy, Global Head of Alliances & Channels at Ellucian.About EspireEspire Infolabs is a global IT services company, enabling digital transformation by crafting awe-inspiring strategies for 2 decades, with above-par intelligent and intuitive solutions using Customer Journey Mapping & Customer Engagement Hub.With exceptional solutions through digital workplace & digital experience platforms, multi-channel customer communication management, enterprise applications, cloud computing, integration and analytics - Espire has been empowering businesses to drive business growth and customer engagement, with a global outreach, and numerous customers spread across domains like education, insurance, banking, utilities, PSPs & manufacturing etc.As a CMMI Level 5 Ver 1.3 (Dev + SVC) appraised company, Espire has ensured optimization of business processes while redefining customer experience. For more, visit website.About Ellucian:Charting the digital future of higher education with cloud-ready technology solutions and services, Ellucian serves more than 2,700 customers and 20 million students in over 50 countries. To find out what’s next in higher education solutions and services, visit website. Contact Information Espire Infolabs Pvt. Ltd.

Sushovan Saha

+91-124-717-3000



www.espire.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Espire Infolabs Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend