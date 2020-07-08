Wide Industry Support as DRC Mining Week is Moved to June 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DRC Mining Week Press Release

The long running DRC Mining Week expo and conference which was to take place in Lubumbashi from 7-9 October this year, has been moved to 15-17 June 2021.

Lubumbashi, Congo (Kinshasa), July 08, 2020 --(



“We have taken the decision to postpone following a period of continuous engagement with our stakeholders and customers,” says David Ashdown, MD of Clarion Events Africa, the organisers of DRC Mining Week for the last 16 years. He admits that it was a tough decision, “due to the opportunity it presents for the industry to connect and drive vital business revenues, but it is the right decision in terms of Health & Safety.”



He adds: “We are committed to supporting the DRC establishing itself as the leading cobalt producer globally, and realising its mining wealth through its diversified metals and minerals portfolio. We will continue to engage the industry over digital formats, and the team and I are excited to travel back to territory when the opportunity allows. I would like to thank all the parties involved in the event for their continued support and encouragement. Thank you.”



Industry support

The mining industry in the DRC and the many sector suppliers of technology and services have expressed their support of the postponement of the live event until next year. The SA Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) regularly attends as many of its members do big business in the country.



“DRC Mining Week has always been an important market for the South African mining suppliers,” says Eric Bruggeman, SACEEC Director and CEO. “With all the uncertainty in the world and country at the moment, it would be very risky to host the exhibition this year. However, SACEEC and its members are committed to continue to support DRC Mining Week, and we will be there in full attendance when the exhibition next takes place. I also trust that we could make the 2021 edition even bigger and better than before.”



Continued engagement with mining community

The recent Digital DRC Mining Week that took place from 17-19 June 2020, gathered online thousands of enthusiastic attendees who, during live webinar and matchmaking sessions, agreed on the rich resources that the country is blessed with and the enormous business opportunities that are still continuing at many mines and the many more that will take place in the future.



This does not only entail exploration and mining, but there is a strong drive towards building an innovative beneficiation sector so that the value added to the mined products can stay in-country and benefit the local communities even more. Some leading mining experts seen and heard during Digital DRC Mining Week:



- “Few other countries produce cobalt and we want to position DRC as a key cobalt producer on the international stage.” -DRC Mining Minister, Prof Willy Kitobo Samsoni



- "We’ve had only one case of COVID-19 to date in Kibali, thanks to an all out integrated programme to educate the community and our mining staff." -Dr. Willem Jacobs, Barrick Gold Corp



- “DRC is an unexplored gem with spectacular opportunities. Junior miners need to be agile and condition themselves to do business unusual.” -Olebogeng Sentsho, CEO, Simba Mgodi Mining



"As we continue to navigate current disruptions, we proudly support digital initiatives that strive to engage with businesses in the DRC mining industry." -Amedeo Anniciello, Chief Executive Standard Bank DRC



- “Good rewards come higher risks. DRC still has the better mineral deposits. DRC is still elephant country if you want to find big elephants.” –Rudolph de Bruin, Amed Funds



- “DRC Mining Week has shown itself to be every bit as innovative as the DRC mining community it operates within by taking the conference into the virtual world in a very professional manner with a host of knowledgeable people taking part.” -Boris Kamstra, Director Pangea and Alphamin Resources



- “Local content is an important driver to allow the Congolese to benefit from their wealth and the DRC must become a viable and profitable investment platform.” -Mrs Gety Mpanu Mpanu, Deputy Chief of Staff of The Head of State in charge of Infrastructure, Mineral Resources, Hydrocarbons, Energy and PT-NTIC, in the Presidency.



Live webinar series

Meanwhile, the live webinar series which was launched in May this year in partnership with Mining Review Africa, the leading mining news publication and online platform, will continue throughout the build-up to the next live DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June 2021.



The upcoming webinar dates and topics are:



- 9 July: Counting on copper: Renewable energy and EV boom drive demand

- 26 Aug: How to exploit DRC's commodities other than its strategic metals (cobalt, coltan)

Annemarie Roodbol

+27217003500



www.drcminingweek.com



