FDB Electrical Protection for Industrial Applications Including Rail and Military

Leading industrial earth monitoring and electrical power protection specialists, FDB Electrical, are pleased to offer their range of RCD’s and RCBO’s for personnel or plant protection, Earth Continuity Monitors, together with a range of ancillary devices supplied separately as panel mounting components.

Isleworth, United Kingdom, July 08, 2020



Their FDB11 series incorporates DC immune RCBO protection for specialist railway installations – and they offer many other variants or custom specifications for other industrial situations to meet customer’s needs. Not only does the FDB11 series meet new build installation requirements but they continue to meet the needs of upgrade projects and refurbishments where earlier generations of this series were installed many years ago and need to be extended or replaced.



On the military side their FDB27/M: RCD Protection unit is designed for Communications Vehicles in accordance with MOD specifications, with six standard variants according to voltage/current rating required and with the possibility for custom specification where required.



Because of their robust electronics and mechanical assembly, the FDB27 series is also suited to other outdoor installations where reliable RCD protected power is needed in arduous environments.



Gary Miles

0208 568 4621



https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/pages/fdb-electrical-products



