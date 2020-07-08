Closed Walt Disney World Rides & Attractions: A Walk Down Memory Lane with the 1923 Main Street Podcast

After nearly 50 years in operation, Walt Disney World is measured as much by the guest love for its lost attractions as it is by its newest innovations. The 1923 Main Street Disney Podcast takes a walk down memory lane of closed rides and attractions at Walt Disney World Resort and the impacts they have had over five decades.

Episode 28 of the Disney Podcast at 1923MainStreet.com looks back at the phenomenon of the emotional impacts of over five decades of Disney magic and more than 20 lost favorite Disney rides and attractions. Everything from the House of Magic on Main Street U.S.A., to Epcot's Double Decker Buses and the Wishes fireworks, they're all part of a wide range of lost favorites.



"Disney fans can get pretty attached to classic Disney attractions, so when change inevitably arrives, there's usually an outpouring of thoughts, opinions and emotions from all perspectives," said Mike Belobradic, who co-hosts the Disney Travel Podcast with his daughter Amelia.



Fan favorites at Walt Disney World run the gamut from rides and attractions, to shows and more, all of which have held special appeal to fans of Disney Parks. Some of these now extinct rides and attractions include:



- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

- Mr. Toad's Wild Ride

- Snow White's Scary Adventures

- Mickey's Toontown Fair

- ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter

- Universe of Energy

- Mickey Mouse Revue

- Body Wars

- Cinderella Castle Swan Boats

- Wishes! fireworks

and many many more.



"There are few attractions that we cover in the show that many guests have become quite attached to," added Mike. "The appeal of long-lost Disney attractions transcends generations and can hold a special place in the memories of many Disney travelers. It's amazing how much you can become attached to a single ride or show."



1923 Main Street: A Daddy Daughter Disney Travel Podcast



